Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cemtrex, Inc. Announces $5.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Brooklyn, NY, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn, NY, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in a wide range of commercial sectors such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV), today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.24 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for gross proceeds of $5.4 million before deducting placement agent fees and expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 12, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Cemtrex intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including accelerating its technology development, sales, and marketing activities in key growth segments including Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in security applications. Additionally, the proceeds will strategically position the Company for attractive acquisition opportunities that may be available due to the current economic environment.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.
  
This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333- 218501) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com. Interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems.
www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities.  These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements.  Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.


Press Contact for CETX:

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Cemtrex, Inc.
Phone: 631-756-9116
investors@cemtrex.com

General Inquiries
sales@cemtrex.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:43aReal Earnings
PU
08:43aOCEAN YIELD : Completion of vessel sale
AQ
08:43aHEMATOGENIX : Announces the Availability of COVID-19 Antibody Testing
PR
08:43aNeurotrope Announces Strategic Partnership with BryoLogyx for Supply of Synthetic Bryostatin-1 and Continuation of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Trial for Childhood Leukemia
PR
08:43aGOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT : Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Reorganization of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund into Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
BU
08:41aKUSHCO HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:41aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Telematics to Monitor Fuel to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:40aSport Capital Group Plc - Posting of AGM Notice
PR
08:40aAviation Capital Group Announces Commencement of Any and All Cash Tender Offer for its 7.125% Senior Notes due 2020
BU
08:40aKABN North America Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC : Landlords Sue Stores for Unpaid Rent -- WSJ
4NIKOLA : NIKOLA : Correction to the Nikola Article
5ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group