Cemtrex Shipping SmartDesks to Select Marquee Customers, Including Black & Decker & United Airlines, This Month

Farmingdale, NY, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a world leading technology and manufacturing company, today announced that the Company will start shipping limited quantities of its breakthrough SmartDesk this month to select early adopting customers. These customers include, Black & Decker, United Airlines, Modco Media, and more.



The Company has received demand for SmartDesks from customers in a variety of different industries and for planned uses in different applications. The Company continues to receive orders for use in financial companies, logistics companies, call centers, innovation labs, universities, engineering firms, advertising firms, software developers, and many more.

Cemtrex’s SmartDesk is first product of its kind, designed to bring millions of Americans’ workplaces into the 21st Century. The SmartDesk has already garnered orders and interest from major airlines, world renowned universities, global engineering firms, banks, medical centers and other FORTUNE 500 corporations globally. The SmartDesk has recently received positive reviews and coverage from various tech and consumer outlets, including:

For more information regarding the SmartDesk please visit https://smartestdesk.com .

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) is the manufacturer of the SmartDesk, the world’s most advanced workstation. Cemtrex is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems.

www.cemtrex.com

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our new product offerings or any proposed fundraising activities.

