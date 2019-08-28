Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ceneric : CHANGE OF BOARD COMPOSITION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TFG INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

際 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 542)

CHANGE OF BOARD COMPOSITION

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of TFG International Group Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces the changes to the composition of the Board with effect from 29 August 2019:

  1. Mr. YU Shunhui (''Mr. YU'') has been appointed as an executive director of the Company (the ''Executive Director'') and a co-chairman of the Board (the ''Co- Chairman''); and
  2. contemporaneous with the appointment of Mr. YU as an Executive Director, Mr. YANG Lijun (''Mr. YANG''), the chairman of the Board immediately prior to Mr. YU's appointment, will be re-named a Co-Chairman, acting jointly with Mr. YU in the role of chairman of the Board (the ''Re-naming''). Mr. YANG is an existing Executive Director and the controlling shareholder of the Company. He will continue to act as an Executive Director and there will be no change to his existing remuneration package.

Immediately prior to the Re-naming, Mr. YANG was entitled to annual remuneration of HK$1,800,000, payable in 12 monthly instalments of HK$150,000 and an annual discretionary bonus but did not enter into any service agreement with the Company. The Company has on the date of this announcement entered into a service agreement with Mr. YANG for a term of 3 years, setting out the same remuneration package as he was entitled immediately prior thereto, namely, an annual remuneration of HK$1,800,000, payable in 12 monthly instalments of HK$150,000 and an annual discretionary bonus.

The biographical details of Mr. YU are set out below:

Mr. YU

Mr. YU, aged 51, was appointed as an Executive Director and a Co-Chairman on 29 August 2019. Mr. YU has approximately 20 years' experience in property development, property investment and property management businesses in Hong Kong, Macau and the People's Republic of China either under his own name or through certain corporations controlled by him. Mr. YU has jointly invested with Mr. YANG in certain projects together.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. YU holds 100% interest in shares of Raising Giant Investments Limited (''Raising Giant'') which holds 2.37% interest in shares of the Company. Mr. YU also holds 100% interest in shares of Honor Huge Investment Holdings

- 1 -

Limited (''Honor Huge'') which holds 35% interest in shares of All Great International Holdings Limited (''All Great''), and holds 100% interest in shares of Ever Star International Investment Limited (''Ever Star'') which in turn holds 14% interest in shares of All Great. Accordingly, Mr. YU is deemed to be interested in approximately 43.11% of the shares of the Company pursuant to the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of The Laws of Hong Kong). Save for the aforesaid, Mr. YU does not have any interest in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of The Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, and as at the date of this announcement, Mr. YU does not hold any other position with the Company or any of its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') or have any relationship with any director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. YU had not held any directorships in any other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years.

As at the date of this announcement, a service agreement has been entered into between the Company and Mr. YU for a term of three years, subject to retirement by rotation and reelection at general meetings of the Company according to the articles of association of the Company. Mr. YU shall be entitled to annual remuneration of HK$1,800,000, payable in 12 monthly instalments of HK$150,000 and an annual discretionary bonus if Mr. YU shall continue in employment at the expiry of 12 months from the date of the service agreement. The remuneration package of Mr. YU is fixed with reference to prevailing market conditions, duties and responsibilities of Mr. YU at the Company and the remuneration policy of the Company.

The Board believes that the extensive experience of Mr. YU in property development, property investment, property management and corporate management would provide momentum to the Board and improve the profitability of the Group.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company, and there is no information that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rules 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.

The Board would like to express its warmest welcome to Mr. YU for joining the Board.

By order of the Board

TFG International Group Limited

Yang Lijun

Co-Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. YANG Lijun (Co-Chairman), Mr. YU Shunhui (Co-Chairman), Mr. WAN Jianjun and Mr. YU Kam Hung being the Executive Directors, Mr. WONG Kui Shing, Danny being the non-executive Director and Ms. CHAN Hoi Ling, Ms. SO Wai Lam and Mr. SUNG Yat Chun, being the independent non- executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Ceneric Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 00:05:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:51pFORTINET : FortiOS and SSL Vulnerabilities
PU
08:51pChina Mengniu Dairy 1st Half Net Profit Rose 33% on Year, Lifted by Higher Sales
DJ
08:46pSTARPHARMA : Positive results with Targeted DEP® using antibody fragment in human ovarian cancer model
PU
08:46pDELTA AIR LINES : Dorian upgraded to hurricane status, Delta adds St. Thomas to waiver (Article)
PU
08:45pOil prices hold gains after U.S. inventory drawdown
RE
08:45pLEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on August 30, 2019
PR
08:41pTHOR MINING : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
08:37pHARTE GOLD : Accelerates Plan To Bolster Management and Provides Financing Update
AQ
08:36pHONGHUA : Revenue Increases Rapidly; Hits Record High Since 2016
AQ
08:36pBANK OF JAPAN : Average Contract Interest Rates on Loans and Discounts (July) 
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE PLAN TO BOOST BIOFUEL DEMAND SOON: U.S. agriculture secretary
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : begins selling insurance to owners of its vehicles
3VIVO CANNABIS INC : VIVO CANNABIS : trade; Reports Q2 2019 Financial and Operating Results
4MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES INC : MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES : Extends Expiry Date of Share Purchase Warrants
5GENERAL MOLY, INC. : GENERAL MOLY : Announces Engagement of King & Spalding to Pursue Available Remedies Under..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group