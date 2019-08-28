Ceneric : CHANGE OF BOARD COMPOSITION

Limited (''Honor Huge'') which holds 35% interest in shares of All Great International Holdings Limited (''All Great''), and holds 100% interest in shares of Ever Star International Investment Limited (''Ever Star'') which in turn holds 14% interest in shares of All Great. Accordingly, Mr. YU is deemed to be interested in approximately 43.11% of the shares of the Company pursuant to the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of The Laws of Hong Kong). Save for the aforesaid, Mr. YU does not have any interest in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of The Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, and as at the date of this announcement, Mr. YU does not hold any other position with the Company or any of its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') or have any relationship with any director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. YU had not held any directorships in any other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years.

As at the date of this announcement, a service agreement has been entered into between the Company and Mr. YU for a term of three years, subject to retirement by rotation and reelection at general meetings of the Company according to the articles of association of the Company. Mr. YU shall be entitled to annual remuneration of HK$1,800,000, payable in 12 monthly instalments of HK$150,000 and an annual discretionary bonus if Mr. YU shall continue in employment at the expiry of 12 months from the date of the service agreement. The remuneration package of Mr. YU is fixed with reference to prevailing market conditions, duties and responsibilities of Mr. YU at the Company and the remuneration policy of the Company.

The Board believes that the extensive experience of Mr. YU in property development, property investment, property management and corporate management would provide momentum to the Board and improve the profitability of the Group.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company, and there is no information that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rules 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.

The Board would like to express its warmest welcome to Mr. YU for joining the Board.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. YANG Lijun (Co-Chairman), Mr. YU Shunhui (Co-Chairman), Mr. WAN Jianjun and Mr. YU Kam Hung being the Executive Directors, Mr. WONG Kui Shing, Danny being the non-executive Director and Ms. CHAN Hoi Ling, Ms. SO Wai Lam and Mr. SUNG Yat Chun, being the independent non- executive Directors.