Ceneric : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TFG INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

富 元 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 542)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The Board of Directors (the ''Board'') of TFG International Group Limited (the ''Company'') announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Monday, 30 March 2020 for the purpose of considering and approving, inter alia, the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 and publication of the same and also for considering the recommendation on payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

TFG International Group Limited

WOO Chung Ping

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 17 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. YANG Lijun (Co-Chairman) and Mr. YU Shunhui (Co-Chairman), both being the executive Directors, Mr. WONG Kui Shing, Danny being the non-executive Director and Ms. CHAN Hoi Ling, Ms. SO Wai Lam and Mr. SUNG Yat Chun, being the independent non-executive Directors.