Ceneric : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedTFG International Group Limited 02 January 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 542
Description :Ordinary Shares
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month 100,000,000,000
|
HK$0.01
|
HK$1,000,000,000
|
Nil
|
HK$0.01
|
HK$1,000,000,000
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Nil
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month N/A
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
100,000,000,000
Description :No. of ordinary shares
Par value
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month N/A
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month N/A
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$1,000,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
6,946,350,040
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
0
N/A
Balance at close of the month
6,946,350,040
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Particulars of share option scheme
Movement during the monthGrantedExercised
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
CancelledLapsed
1. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/AN/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1. N/A
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A