Cenlar FSB : Promotes Five Senior Leaders

07/17/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Cenlar FSB, the nation’s leading mortgage loan subservicer, today announced the promotion of five company leaders who exemplify the best of our company.

“Cenlar is proud to promote several senior leaders in roles across our organization,” said Greg Tornquist, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Their deep expertise and dedication to getting it right for our employees, clients and their borrowers, enables us to deliver servicing solutions unrivaled in quality, flexibility and innovation.”

Our promoted leaders include:

Keith Dyer, to Vice President, Portfolio Acquisitions. Keith will spearhead our corporate investment strategies, focusing on the acquisition of whole-loan assets from current subservicing clients and other third-party counterparts. He joined Cenlar in 2015 as Director of Portfolio Acquisitions. Prior to Cenlar, Keith founded two mortgage companies in New Jersey.

Amy Hardiman, to Vice President of Talent Management. Amy will be responsible for Cenlar’s performance and talent review program, career development, college programs and professional development. She will also partner with talent acquisition and Cenlar University, overseeing expansion of Cenlar's professional development and career support initiatives. Amy began her career with Cenlar in 1998 as 2nd Vice President, Talent Management/Human Resources-Corporate Training Manager.

Elena Kaganovich, to Vice President of Compensation, Benefits and Human Resources Operations. Elena will add HR systems and payroll Centers of Excellence (COE) oversight to her current COE leadership responsibilities for compensation, benefits, policies and procedures and data analytics. She joined Cenlar in 2017 as Director of Compensation and Benefits and directed the planning, design, implementation and administration of the Total Rewards program.

John Mezzasalma, to Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. John oversees corporate accounting, which includes financial reporting, accounts payable, client billing, tax compliance, financial controls and invoice management. He will continue to work closely with Cenlar’s CEO and CFO on capital planning strategies. John joined Cenlar in 2015 as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to Cenlar, he was a Senior Manager with KPMG.

Mary Ann Sullivan, to Senior Vice President, Transfer Operations. Mary Ann will oversee eight departments that support our core functions, including servicing transfers, new loan boarding and new client integration. She joined Cenlar in 2001. Prior to Cenlar, she was an Assistant Vice President in Chase’s Mortgage division.

About Cenlar FSB

Cenlar FSB is a federally chartered, employee-owned wholesale bank, servicing more than 2.7 million mortgage loans in 50 states. As the nation’s leading subservicer, Cenlar boasts a loyal and growing client base of more than 150 institutions including banks, credit unions, and mortgage bankers. Our 3,000 employees, strategically located throughout the United States, are dedicated to customer satisfaction and teamwork that drives client solutions that are unparalleled in quality, flexibility and innovation. Headquartered in Ewing, NJ, Cenlar is industry rated and audited regularly by independent third parties.

For more information, visit www.cenlar.com. Find us on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cenlar-fsb/


© Business Wire 2020
