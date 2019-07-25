Cenovus posts profit compared to year-ago loss on higher Canadian crude prices
07/25/2019 | 06:16am EDT
(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy reported a quarterly profit on Thursday compared with a loss a year earlier, benefiting from a rise in Canadian crude prices due to a mandatory production cut by the Alberta government. Net earnings from continuing operations was C$1.78 billion ($1.36 billion), or C$1.45 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$410 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. [https://reut.rs/2Gswdwa] Total production fell to 443,318 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 518,530 boe/d in the quarter.
(This version of the story corrects currency conversion to USD in paragraph 2)
(Reporting by Taru Jain and Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)