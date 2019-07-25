Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cenovus posts profit compared to year-ago loss on higher Canadian crude prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 06:16am EDT

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy reported a quarterly profit on Thursday compared with a loss a year earlier, benefiting from a rise in Canadian crude prices due to a mandatory production cut by the Alberta government. Net earnings from continuing operations was C$1.78 billion ($1.36 billion), or C$1.45 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$410 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. [https://reut.rs/2Gswdwa] Total production fell to 443,318 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 518,530 boe/d in the quarter.

(This version of the story corrects currency conversion to USD in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Taru Jain and Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:45aOil rises on U.S. inventory decline but slowing economy caps gains
RE
06:42aUK retail sales fall again in July, longest decline since 2011
RE
06:36aIndonesian capital city to invest $5 billion in MRT extension
RE
06:35aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Sparrows Group sets safety standard in US
PU
06:35aKELLEY BLUE BOOK : Turns Old Vehicles Into Life-Saving Support For St. Jude Children's Hospital
PU
06:33aGlobal Stocks Rise Ahead of ECB Policy Decision
DJ
06:30aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Arivootru Educational Programme -Financial market its recent Trends in Sri Lanka
PU
06:29aHong Kong appoints central bank veteran as monetary authority chief
RE
06:16aCenovus posts profit compared to year-ago loss on higher Canadian crude prices
RE
06:11aEuro at two-month low vs dollar as investors wait for ECB easing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
4Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in
5COVESTRO AG : BASF says basic chemicals accounted for most of the slump in second quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group