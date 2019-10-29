Log in
Censinet : to Lead Panel of Healthcare Thought Leaders at 2019 Fall CIO Forum

10/29/2019 | 09:12am EDT

Discussion Among CIOs From Baystate Health, Cedars-Sinai and UT Austin to Focus on Third-Party Risk Management

Censinet, the third-party risk management company for healthcare providers, today announced that it will play a key role in driving discussions around third-party risk management at the upcoming 2019 CHIME Fall CIO Forum. The company’s CEO and founder, Ed Gaudet, will serve as a moderator for a panel featuring thought leaders from various healthcare organizations including Baystate Health, Cedars-Sinai and The University of Texas at Austin, Dell Medical School and UT Health Austin.

During this session, Risk Never Sleeps: Managing Threats to Patient Care Through Third-Party Risk Management, Ed Gaudet will guide discussion around the current cybersecurity landscape and how it’s impacting the healthcare industry. Panel members will share insight into their own cybersecurity processes, specifically touching upon vendor risk management, among other topics. Panel participants will provide real-world examples of how they engage with third-party vendors and speak to the current strategies that they have in place for managing vendor risk assessments and mitigating third-party risk.

“Third-party risk costs the healthcare industry $23.7 billion a year,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and founder of Censinet. “This discussion will help healthcare providers and vendor organizations better understand how to mitigate supply chain risk to secure critical patient data and ensure a high quality of care.”

   

Who:

 

Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet

 

 

Joel Vengco, SVP & CIO at Baystate Health

 

 

Aaron Miri, CIO for The University of Texas at Austin, Dell Medical School and UT Health Austin

 

 

Darren Dworkin, SVP of Enterprise Information Services and CIO, Cedars-Sinai

 

 

 

What:

 

Track C4: Risk Never Sleeps: Managing Threats to Patient Care Through Third-Party Risk Management

 

 

 

When:

 

Tuesday, November 5th from 4:00-4:45pm MST

 

 

 

Where:

 

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

 

 

5350 E Marriott Dr,

 

 

Phoenix, AZ 85054

 

 

Room assignment: Sonoran H-I

The 2019 CHIME Fall CIO Forum will be held November 3rd-6th, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ.

For more information on Censinet and how it is helping healthcare providers mitigate third-party risk, please visit: https://censinet.com/third-party-vendor-risk-management-software/.

About Censinet
Censinet provides the first and only third-party risk management platform built by and for healthcare providers to manage the threats to patient care that exist within an expanding ecosystem of vendors. With its unique Censinet One-click Assessment™ capabilities and Digital Vendor Catalog™, the Censinet Platform reduces the time to assess vendor risk from weeks to seconds, while automating inefficient workflows and providing continuous real-time insights into the changing risk profile of each vendor. Censinet is based in Boston, MA and can be found at https://censinet.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
