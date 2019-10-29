Censinet : to Lead Panel of Healthcare Thought Leaders at 2019 Fall CIO Forum

Discussion Among CIOs From Baystate Health, Cedars-Sinai and UT Austin to Focus on Third-Party Risk Management

Censinet, the third-party risk management company for healthcare providers, today announced that it will play a key role in driving discussions around third-party risk management at the upcoming 2019 CHIME Fall CIO Forum. The company’s CEO and founder, Ed Gaudet, will serve as a moderator for a panel featuring thought leaders from various healthcare organizations including Baystate Health, Cedars-Sinai and The University of Texas at Austin, Dell Medical School and UT Health Austin.

During this session, Risk Never Sleeps: Managing Threats to Patient Care Through Third-Party Risk Management, Ed Gaudet will guide discussion around the current cybersecurity landscape and how it’s impacting the healthcare industry. Panel members will share insight into their own cybersecurity processes, specifically touching upon vendor risk management, among other topics. Panel participants will provide real-world examples of how they engage with third-party vendors and speak to the current strategies that they have in place for managing vendor risk assessments and mitigating third-party risk.

“Third-party risk costs the healthcare industry $23.7 billion a year,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and founder of Censinet. “This discussion will help healthcare providers and vendor organizations better understand how to mitigate supply chain risk to secure critical patient data and ensure a high quality of care.”

Who: Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet Joel Vengco, SVP & CIO at Baystate Health Aaron Miri, CIO for The University of Texas at Austin, Dell Medical School and UT Health Austin Darren Dworkin, SVP of Enterprise Information Services and CIO, Cedars-Sinai What: Track C4: Risk Never Sleeps: Managing Threats to Patient Care Through Third-Party Risk Management When: Tuesday, November 5th from 4:00-4:45pm MST Where: JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa 5350 E Marriott Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Room assignment: Sonoran H-I

The 2019 CHIME Fall CIO Forum will be held November 3rd-6th, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ.

For more information on Censinet and how it is helping healthcare providers mitigate third-party risk, please visit: https://censinet.com/third-party-vendor-risk-management-software/.

