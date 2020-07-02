Census Bureau Hosts 2020 Census News Briefing

U.S. Census Bureau:

What: The U.S. Census Bureau will hold a telephone news conference to share status updates on the 2020 Census. Topics of discussion include adjustments made to 2020 Census field operations due to COVID-19, current response rates, and upcoming 2020 Census operations including the Nonresponse Followup Operation. Media Q&A will follow the briefing.

When: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT

Who: Al Fontenot, Associate Director for Decennial Census Programs and Tim Olson, Associate Director for Field Operations

Access: The news briefing will consist of an audio conference only. The phone line will be available prior to the news conference. Please dial in 15-30 minutes early to allow time for registration. Q&A participation is limited to media only following the presentation.

RSVP: Members of the media that would like to attend this telephone news conference, please RSVP here.

Interviews: Please contact the Census Bureau’s Public Information Office at <pio@census.gov> or call 301-763-3030 to request an interview.

For more information, visit 2020census.gov.

