Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Census Bureau Plans to Send Additional 2020 Census Reminder Before Census Takers Visit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

The U.S. Census Bureau announced today that it will send an additional reminder postcard to households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. The postcard is scheduled to arrive between July 22 and July 28, a few weeks before census takers are set to begin visiting most households that haven’t responded.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of census taker visits from mid-May to mid-August, giving the Census Bureau the opportunity to send one more reminder to households encouraging them to respond online, by phone or by mail. Responding now minimizes the need for census takers to visit homes to collect responses in person. About 61.7% of households across the country have already responded online, by phone or by mail since invitations began arriving in mailboxes on March 12.

The Census Bureau also announced plans to send postcards to about 1.3 million post office boxes in communities that are required to use P.O. boxes for mail delivery. The postcards – planned to be sent between June 24 and July 3 – alert households that a census taker may drop off census invitations or visit later to interview them.

The Census Bureau does not mail census invitations to P.O. boxes because each census response must be associated with the physical location where people live, not where they receive mail. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed delivery of census invitation packets to some communities, but census takers have dropped off 96% of the packets as of June 18, 2020. Households are encouraged to respond to the 2020 Census as soon as they receive their invitation packet. When responding, these households are also encouraged to use the Census ID provided in the packet or their street address – not their P.O. box number.

The Census Bureau strongly encourages the public to respond online at 2020census.gov. Households can respond online or by phone in English or 12 other languages, or by mail using the paper questionnaire mailed to nonresponding addresses or dropped off at the door. Although census takers will begin visiting households that haven’t yet responded beginning August 11, households can still respond on their own until these visits conclude on October 31.

Households that receive a reminder in the mail after responding may disregard it. The reminder was sent before the response was received. Some households that have already responded will receive a census taker visit as part of quality checks on the census.

For more information, call 844-330-2020 or visit 2020census.gov. To see a revised timeline for the census, visit the 2020 Census operational adjustments page.

No news release associated with this announcement. Tip sheet only.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:46pNational Online Retailer of Prescription Eyewear Selects Bridgeline's Search to Power Product Discovery, Merchandising & Conversion
GL
03:44pCOSTAR : Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering
BU
03:43pInsurance Coverage Helped a Hockey Equipment Factory Pivot to Make PPEs (AM BestTV)
BU
03:41pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds Groupon, Inc. Investors of Important June 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action – GRPN
GL
03:41pInsights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Motion Control Market 2020-2024| Increasing Number of Fulfillment Centers to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:41pSoybean Prices Rally as China Ramps Up Buying
DJ
03:40pSB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:40pCitizens Broadband Radio Service Auction Presents New Options for Rural Operators
GL
03:40pWINDELN.DE SE : Clemens Jakopitsch new chairman of the Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2DAX : Philippines to investigate Wirecard's phantom billions
3GOLD : Equities sink, gold rises on fears of pandemic wave
4AMS AG : AMS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group