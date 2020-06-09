Census Bureau to Resume 2020 Census Field Operations in Additional Locations

Today, the U.S. Census Bureau reissued its June 5 statement to include additional updates related to field operations for the week of June 8. The Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin a phased restart of some 2020 Census field operations in additional area census offices (ACOs) across the nation the week of June 8. With these additions, field activities have restarted in all 248 area census offices stateside, all ACOs in Puerto Rico and the Island Areas, and 100% of the nation’s update leave workload will have resumed. As of June 8, 83.5% of the update leave workload was completed.

Census Bureau officials coordinated closely with the Navajo Nation and determined that it is safe to resume operations in the Window Rock, Ariz., ACO on June 11.

Additional ACOs in the following states will begin a phased restart of operations:

Arizona

California

Maryland

New Jersey

New York

Texas

Virginia

Updates on the operations resuming by location are available at 2020census.gov. The Census Bureau will update this webpage weekly as 2020 Census operations resume across the United States.

For more information, visit the 2020 Census COVID-19 operational adjustments page.

