Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Census Bureau to Resume Some 2020 Census Field Operations in Additional Locations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin a phased restart of some 2020 Census field operations in 10 additional states the week of May 25. With the addition of these area census offices resuming operations, 90% of the nation’s update leave workload will have resumed.

All of the area census offices in the following states will begin a phased restart of operations:

  • Connecticut
  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • South Dakota
  • Wisconsin

Some of the area census offices in the following states will begin a phased restart of operations:

  • California (13/30)
  • Maryland (1/4)
  • Michigan (2/5)
  • Texas (10/26)
  • Virginia (2/6)

In addition, the Census Bureau is expanding resumption of operations in New Mexico (Albuquerque) and New York (Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse).

Updates on the operations resuming by location are available at 2020census.gov. The Census Bureau will update this webpage weekly as 2020 Census operations resume across the United States.

For more information, visit the 2020 Census COVID-19 operational adjustments page.

No news release associated with this announcement. Tip Sheet only.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:22pSOUTHWEST IOWA RENEWABLE ENERGY, LLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:19pFACEBOOK : With remote work plan, Facebook dashes hopes of paycheck arbitrage
RE
02:19pBOOKS-A-MILLION MEMORIAL DAY SALES AND EXCLUSIVE : In-Store and Online Deals, Father's Day Gifts, New Releases and More
BU
02:18pCOMSOVEREIGN HOLDING CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:18pConsumer Confidence Seen Slipping to 82.3 -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:17pBILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pHALLIBURTON CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pHEMOSTEMIX : Announces Corporate Update
PU
02:16pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and ENGIE SA | Technavio
BU
02:14pREDFIN : Bay Area Homebuyers Seek Out Oakland and Suburban Areas as Remote Work Grows, Redfin Analysis Finds
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : France warns Renault could disappear; Nissan plans job cuts
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Retail CEO's Livestreaming Debut Shows A Golden Opportunity to Buy a Propert …
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : 4Q Profit Falls 88%; Revenue Rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group