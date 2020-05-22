Census Bureau to Resume Some 2020 Census Field Operations in Additional Locations

The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin a phased restart of some 2020 Census field operations in 10 additional states the week of May 25. With the addition of these area census offices resuming operations, 90% of the nation’s update leave workload will have resumed.

All of the area census offices in the following states will begin a phased restart of operations:

Connecticut

Massachusetts

Minnesota

South Dakota

Wisconsin

Some of the area census offices in the following states will begin a phased restart of operations:

California (13/30)

Maryland (1/4)

Michigan (2/5)

Texas (10/26)

Virginia (2/6)

In addition, the Census Bureau is expanding resumption of operations in New Mexico (Albuquerque) and New York (Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse).

Updates on the operations resuming by location are available at 2020census.gov. The Census Bureau will update this webpage weekly as 2020 Census operations resume across the United States.

For more information, visit the 2020 Census COVID-19 operational adjustments page.

No news release associated with this announcement. Tip Sheet only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200522005403/en/