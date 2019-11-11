Centage CFO Jason Lin to Speak at CFO Live: Redefining the Future of Finance

Centage Corporation (www.centage.com), the leading provider of cloud financial software that transforms how businesses budget, forecast, analyze and report, announced that its CFO, Jason Lin, will speak at CFO Live: Redefining the Future of Finance, in New York City. The event runs from November 13-14, 2019.

Mr. Lin’s session, titled Answering the Call: Be a Strategic Growth Partner, will address the steps that CFOs can take to become critical business partners to their management teams and Boards of Directors, helping them to drive business performance rather than simply reporting the financials. He will draw on his experiences at technology firms, such as ZoomInfo, TripAdvisor, Monster.com, and now Centage, to describe the skills, tools, and talent needed to be successful in this modern age.

“Businesses are calling out for help. Today’s CFO has a pivotal role in helping their organizations identify areas to drive efficiencies and leveraging data to support operational decision making,” explained Mr. Lin. “It’s more important than ever for CFOs to move into the front office, serving as strategic advisors to business managers.”

CFO Live: Redefining the Future of Finance is a two-day event that will cover topics critical to CFOs and other finance executives who are playing an increasingly strategic role in the organization. Mr. Lin’s session is scheduled for 12:00 PM on November 13, 2019. Centage is also an exhibiting sponsor and will be available onsite at booth #6. To set up an appointment to speak with Mr. Lin at CFO Live, or to get further information from an account specialist at Centage, email info@centage.com or call +1 (800) 366-5111.

