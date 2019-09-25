Centage Honored with Multiple Awards in the 11th Annual 2019 Golden Bridge Awards®

Centage Corporation recognized as Gold Winner of category Company of the Year – Financial and Silver Winner of category Company of the Year – Business Products

Centage Corporation (www.centage.com), leading provider of cloud financial software for transforming how businesses budget, forecast, analyze and report, has earned the prestigious Gold and Silver status in the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards® in the categories of Company of the Year – Financial and Company of the Year – Business Products respectively.

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world’s best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, innovations, best deployments, product management, public relations, marketing, corporate communications, international business, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

Centage’s flagship product, Planning Maestro, is utilized by organizations nationwide to more accurately plan, forecast and analyze the health of the business with a focus on seamless collaboration and faster, data-driven decision-making. Uniquely designed for the SMB market, Planning Maestro is designed with the most modern cloud technologies and optimized for ease of use and rapid implementation times. As a result, it eliminates the high costs of deployment, complexity of integration and limitations in functionality that have long plagued most FP&A solutions.

“We are honored to be recognized by our esteemed industry peers with Gold and Silver awards in two Company of the Year categories – Financial and Business Products,” said John Murdock, CEO at Centage. “These awards are a testament to the deep commitment Centage’s team has to providing best-in-breed planning tools for SMBs. It’s rewarding to know our efforts are making a difference.”

More than 160 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards Finalists and Winners. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual Red Carpet SVUS Awards Ceremony.

About the Golden Bridge Awards

Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring best companies in every major industry from large to small and new start-ups in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Best New Products and Services, Best Innovations, Management and Teams, Women in Business and the Professions, Case Studies, Customer Satisfaction, and PR and Marketing Campaigns from all over the world. Learn more about Golden Bridge Awards at https://goldenbridgeawards.com/.

About Centage

Centage Corporation’s Planning Maestro is a cloud-native platform for intelligent planning and analytics that transforms how companies budget, forecast and report performance. Centage delivers sophisticated financial intelligence that can be implemented quickly and at an affordable price for small to medium-sized companies. With a direct line-of-sight into the organization’s financial health, Centage clients can react quickly to market changes, take intelligent risks and capitalize on new opportunities. Centage serves over 10,000 users worldwide. Visit Centage.com, follow on Twitter, or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights.

