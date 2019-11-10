Centenary United : END OF STABILISATION PERIOD, STABILISATION ACTIONS AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED
世 紀 聯 合 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1959)
END OF STABILISATION PERIOD, STABILISATION ACTIONS AND
LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilising) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong).
END OF STABILISATION PERIOD
The Company announces that the stabilisation period in connection with the Global Offering ended on 10 November 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offer.
STABILISATION ACTIONS AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION
As there was no over-allocation of Shares to the placees under the International Placing, the Stabilising Manager (on behalf of the International Underwriters) did not exercise the Over-allotment Option and no stabilisation action(s) was carried out in relation to the Global Offering during the stabilisation period. The Over-allotment Option lapsed on 10 November 2019.
PUBLIC FLOAT
The Directors confirm that the Company continues to comply with the public float requirements under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules whereby at least 25% of the Company's total number of issued shares must at all times be held by the public.
By order of the Board
Centenary United Holdings Limited
Law Hau Kit
Chairman and executive Director
Hong Kong, 11 November 2019