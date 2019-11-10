Centenary United : END OF STABILISATION PERIOD, STABILISATION ACTIONS AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 30 September 2019 (the ''Prospectus'') issued by Centenary United Holdings Limited (the ''Company'').

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Company makes this announcement pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilising) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong) and this announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any shares or other securities of the Company.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer or an invitation to induce an offer by any reason to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any shares or other securities of the Company. This announcement is not a prospectus. Potential investors should read the Prospectus carefully for detailed information about the Company and the Global Offering described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Offer Shares thereby being offered.

This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribed for securities in the United States. The Offer Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the ''U.S. Securities Act'') or any state securities law in the United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged or transferred within the United States, except that pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. There will be no public offer of shares or securities of the Company in the United States.