Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Webcast
04/13/2020 | 05:04pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) will host a webcast for the Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: CEN) (the “Fund”) on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2:00pm ET. PSG will provide an update on the Fund, including its recent asset repositioning actions, its leverage levels and current market conditions.
Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With more than $20 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com.
COMPANY CONTACT
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund