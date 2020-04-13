Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) will host a webcast for the Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: CEN) (the “Fund”) on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2:00pm ET. PSG will provide an update on the Fund, including its recent asset repositioning actions, its leverage levels and current market conditions.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions about the Fund during the call.  Questions may also be submitted ahead of the call by sending an e-mail to publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

Registration and Webcast Link: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=D38BEE4E-7C94-4911-A710-950FA43C82B6

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 255-3077
Participant International Dial-In Number: (647) 252-4453
Conference ID/Event Passcode: 8885222

A transcript of the call will be available by calling 855-777-8001 or emailing publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

The Fund’s Q1 2020 Fact Sheet is available on the Fund’s website: https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/products/us-closed-end-funds/center-coast-brookfield-mlp-infrastructure-fund?id=192682

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With more than $20 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com.

COMPANY CONTACT

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Brookfield Place
250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor
New York, NY 10281-1023
(855) 777-8001
publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible.  Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC; distributor.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:49pBridgewater Labs Complements its International Growth Team with the Strategic Addition of Jason Tate
GL
05:48pAIRBUS : A400M new-generation airlifter ordered by the Luxembourg Armed Forces has made its maiden flight, marking ...
PU
05:46pMost actively traded companies on the TSX
AQ
05:46pDIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Reinstatement for Trading and Corporate Update
AQ
05:46pERA : Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Proposed Merger
AQ
05:43pKEY TRONIC : FY 2020 Preliminary Third Quarter
PU
05:36pSTARBUCKS : Mod Pizza taps Starbucks finance leader as CFO
AQ
05:36pLITHIA MOTORS : Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
05:34pSTAGE STORES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:34pCHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION : Announces 1-For-200 Reverse Stock Split And Authorized Shares Reduction
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key Technology Battles? -- Journal Report
2AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Aurora Cannabis falls on capital raise, reverse stock split
3POU CHEN CORPORATION : POU CHEN : Global footwear group's Vietnam operations suspended for two days
4GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZH : GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES OF ZHUHAI : Plans Share Buyback
5SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group