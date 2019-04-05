Center Rock Capital Partners Acquires The Merit Distribution Group

Center Rock Capital Partners, LP (“Center Rock”), is pleased to announce
that it has acquired The Merit Distribution Group, LLC (“Merit”), a
leading national distributor of paint sundries, flooring products, and
related installation supplies. Merit conducts its business under the
brand names of Lancaster in the paint sundries industry and EJ Welch in
the flooring products and supplies industry. Merit is the third platform
investment in Center Rock’s inaugural investment vehicle Center Rock
Capital Partners Fund I, LP which closed in September last year.
Headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Merit distributes over
30,000 products from approximately 600 manufacturers who trust Merit to
reliably deliver products to more than 11,000 customers in the Americas,
as well as Australia and Poland. Merit is a critical link in the supply
chain with warehousing, inventory management, and overnight and next day
fulfillment capabilities. Merit services its customers from 10
distribution centers and 23 branch locations.
“The Merit team has worked hard to successfully enter new product
categories and penetrate new territories,” said Mitch Jolley, Merit’s
CEO. “Center Rock’s team demonstrated a deep understanding of our
company’s capabilities, product portfolio, and customer centric culture.
With Center Rock as our partner, we are eager to pursue further growth
via organic initiatives and acquisitions.”
“Mitch and Merit’s management team have built a market leading and
scalable platform in paint sundries and flooring products distribution.
With an extensive geographic reach and sophisticated systems, Merit
meets its customers’ critical supply chain needs more efficiently and
effectively than its competitors,” said Ian Kirson, Partner at Center
Rock. Center Rock Partner Terry Theodore added, “Mitch and his team have
demonstrated an unwavering commitment to Merit and have done a
tremendous job growing their business. We are excited to support Mitch
and his team in every way.”
About The Merit Distribution Group
The Merit Distribution Group is a leading national distributor of paint
sundries, flooring products, and related installation supplies. Merit
conducts its business under the brand names of Lancaster in the paint
sundries industry and EJ Welch in the flooring products and supplies
industry. For more information, please visit www.lancasterco.com
and www.ejwelch.com.
About Center Rock Capital Partners
Center Rock is a Midwest-based private equity firm focused on building
leading industrial companies in the lower middle market. Center Rock
seeks industrial manufacturing, industrial services and industrial
distribution companies headquartered in North America, often with
multi-national operations and locations that serve both domestic and
global markets. With substantial expertise working constructively with
management teams to drive both operational and strategic improvement,
Center Rock’s investment professionals have the flexibility and tools to
invest in a broad array of transactions and build value in lower middle
market industrial companies. For more information, please visit www.centerrockcp.com.
