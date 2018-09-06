Center Rock Capital Partners, LP : Closes $580 Million Inaugural Fund Above Target

Strong interest from a diversified group of institutional investors led firm to close its inaugural fund at $580M, well above its target.

Center Rock Capital Partners, LP (“Center Rock”), a Midwest-based private equity firm focused on investments in industrial businesses headquartered in North America, today announced the final closing of its inaugural investment vehicle, Center Rock Capital Partners Fund I, LP (together with its parallel fund, the "Fund").

The Fund will invest principally in the lower middle market. The oversubscribed Fund closed with limited partner capital commitments totaling $580 million. The firm began marketing the Fund in late 2017 with a target of $450 million. Strong interest from a broad base of institutional investors drove Center Rock to increase its initial hard cap.

With an emphasis on flexible investing in industrial leaders, Center Rock concentrates on industrial manufacturing, distribution and services companies that are headquartered in North America and have revenues up to $500 million. The firm is led by Partners Ian Kirson and Terry Theodore who, collectively, have more than 50 years of private equity, transactional and finance experience, and are responsible for all major aspects of the firm’s management and investment process.

Moelis & Company acted as advisor and placement agent for Center Rock, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Center Rock.

For more information, visit www.centerrockcp.com.

About Center Rock Capital Partners, LP

Center Rock is a Midwest-based private equity firm focused on building leading industrial companies in the lower middle market. Center Rock invests in complex transactions arising from operational or transactional challenges. The firm seeks industrial manufacturing, industrial services and industrial distribution companies headquartered in North America, often with multi-national operations and locations that serve both domestic and global markets.

With substantial expertise in closing complex transactions and working with management teams to improve performance, Center Rock’s investment professionals have the flexibility and tools to invest in complex situations, understand the challenges, construct solutions and build value in lower middle market industrial companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905006045/en/