Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Center Rock Capital Partners, LP : Closes $580 Million Inaugural Fund Above Target

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 02:06am CEST

Strong interest from a diversified group of institutional investors led firm to close its inaugural fund at $580M, well above its target.

Center Rock Capital Partners, LP (“Center Rock”), a Midwest-based private equity firm focused on investments in industrial businesses headquartered in North America, today announced the final closing of its inaugural investment vehicle, Center Rock Capital Partners Fund I, LP (together with its parallel fund, the "Fund").

The Fund will invest principally in the lower middle market. The oversubscribed Fund closed with limited partner capital commitments totaling $580 million. The firm began marketing the Fund in late 2017 with a target of $450 million. Strong interest from a broad base of institutional investors drove Center Rock to increase its initial hard cap.

With an emphasis on flexible investing in industrial leaders, Center Rock concentrates on industrial manufacturing, distribution and services companies that are headquartered in North America and have revenues up to $500 million. The firm is led by Partners Ian Kirson and Terry Theodore who, collectively, have more than 50 years of private equity, transactional and finance experience, and are responsible for all major aspects of the firm’s management and investment process.

Moelis & Company acted as advisor and placement agent for Center Rock, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Center Rock.

For more information, visit www.centerrockcp.com.

About Center Rock Capital Partners, LP

Center Rock is a Midwest-based private equity firm focused on building leading industrial companies in the lower middle market. Center Rock invests in complex transactions arising from operational or transactional challenges. The firm seeks industrial manufacturing, industrial services and industrial distribution companies headquartered in North America, often with multi-national operations and locations that serve both domestic and global markets.

With substantial expertise in closing complex transactions and working with management teams to improve performance, Center Rock’s investment professionals have the flexibility and tools to invest in complex situations, understand the challenges, construct solutions and build value in lower middle market industrial companies.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:07aSKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : Notice to NZX - update to ASX Appendix 3A.1
PU
03:07aKINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES : September 5, 2018 - Kingsway Announces Change in Chief Executive Officer
PU
03:07aPOLICE ASK : Do you recognize suspects in robbery of Rite Aid in Dayton?
AQ
03:05aMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES' : DigitalGlobe Announces EnhancedView Contract Option Year
PR
03:04aRUN OR HIDE : Active shooter training offered to Jacksonville workers
AQ
03:02aPOSEIDON NICKEL : Appendix 3Y Mr Dennis
PU
03:02aUNUM : Apartments, townhouses planned for Unum lots in Chattanooga
AQ
03:02aWAL MART STORES : Lubbock Walmarts now offering grocery delivery
AQ
03:01aPROXIMA CLINICAL RESEARCH, INC. : Participates in FDA Sponsored Pediatric Medical Device Consortium
BU
03:01aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil Signs Framework Agreement for Proposed Chemical Complex in China
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
2FACEBOOK : Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
3TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
4HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (T : INSURER GREAT-WEST LIFECO SEEKS TO SELL $2 BILLION WORTH OF CONTRACTS: ..
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Drugmaker GSK to eliminate 650 U.S. jobs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.