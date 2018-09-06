Center Rock Capital Partners, LP : Closes $580 Million Inaugural Fund Above Target

Center Rock Capital Partners, LP (“Center Rock”), a Midwest-based
private equity firm focused on investments in industrial businesses
headquartered in North America, today announced the final closing of its
inaugural investment vehicle, Center Rock Capital Partners Fund I, LP
(together with its parallel fund, the "Fund").
The Fund will invest principally in the lower middle market. The
oversubscribed Fund closed with limited partner capital commitments
totaling $580 million. The firm began marketing the Fund in late 2017
with a target of $450 million. Strong interest from a broad base of
institutional investors drove Center Rock to increase its initial hard
cap.
With an emphasis on flexible investing in industrial leaders, Center
Rock concentrates on industrial manufacturing, distribution and services
companies that are headquartered in North America and have revenues up
to $500 million. The firm is led by Partners Ian Kirson and Terry
Theodore who, collectively, have more than 50 years of private equity,
transactional and finance experience, and are responsible for all major
aspects of the firm’s management and investment process.
Moelis & Company acted as advisor and placement agent for Center Rock,
and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Center Rock.
For more information, visit www.centerrockcp.com.
About Center Rock Capital Partners, LP
Center Rock is a Midwest-based private equity firm focused on building
leading industrial companies in the lower middle market. Center Rock
invests in complex transactions arising from operational or
transactional challenges. The firm seeks industrial manufacturing,
industrial services and industrial distribution companies headquartered
in North America, often with multi-national operations and locations
that serve both domestic and global markets.
With substantial expertise in closing complex transactions and working
with management teams to improve performance, Center Rock’s investment
professionals have the flexibility and tools to invest in complex
situations, understand the challenges, construct solutions and build
value in lower middle market industrial companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905006045/en/