Center Source Works with BitPay to Speed up Their International Payments to Latin America

Global Outsourcer Accepts Payments in Bitcoin

Center Source SAS, the Colombia based Nearshore Outsourcing company, has been using BitPay to help its International customers pay their invoices cheaply and quickly to Latin America. By working with BitPay, Center Source has been able to attract new global customers by bringing together the power of BitPay payments with sophisticated nearshore call center solutions.

Center Source is a full service BPO servicing clients in the consumer products and healthcare space. All of their clients are based outside Latin America and look to Center Source to provide efficient BPO and call center support. Unfortunately, payments to Latin America are very slow and expensive making it very difficult for Center Source to sign up new clients.

“BitPay solved our payments pain and more importantly, our new clients’ pain,” said Michael Biedronski CEO of Center Source. “Working with BitPay has opened up our outsourcing business to the international markets, allowing us to pursue clients looking for nearshore call center services that accept blockchain payments.”

“BitPay is solving real payments pain every day. We’re thrilled to help businesses in Colombia, Brasil, Argentina and throughout South America engage in business they couldn’t before. We’re leveraging blockchain payments to deliver global business to business payments daily. We’re thrilled to be working with Center Source SAS, a true innovator in the near shore outsourcing space,” said Alberto Vega, BitPay Latin America Regional Manager.

Due to high foreign exchange and wire fees (the problem with B2B wires), Center Source SAS new client was having difficulty in paying their invoice. By using BitPay, they received their payment the next business day and the only fee charged was 1%. Similar bank wires can take 3 - 5 days and can cost between 3% - 6% when factoring in the FX fees.

BitPay’s cross border B2B solution is helping companies around the world get paid for only 1% fee in one business day. This solution is often cheaper and quicker than bank wires in most parts of the world. BitPay also provides visibility into the exact fees being charged which can be pretty hard to determine with global bank wires. BitPay’s B2B business grew over 200% last year and is being used by fortune 500 corporations as well as small and mid-size businesses.

About Center Source SAS

Founded in August 2018, Center Source SAS is a full-service BPO organization with principle call center operations located in Barranquilla, Colombia, District of Atlantico. The company’s primary sales office is located in suburban Philadelphia, USA.

Center Source SAS and Center Source Inc (US based sister company) serve the global consumer products/services, and healthcare markets.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is the pioneer and the most experienced company in bitcoin and blockchain payments. Its suite of products enables businesses to send and receive cross border payments, also enabling consumers to manage digital assets with the BitPay Wallet and turn digital assets into dollars with the BitPay Prepaid Visa® Card. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised over $70 million from leading investors including Founders Fund, Index Ventures and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit https://bitpay.com.

The BitPay Visa® Prepaid Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa, U.S.A. Inc. “Metropolitan” and “Metropolitan Commercial Bank” are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank © 2014. Use of the Card is subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Cardholder Agreement and fee schedule, if any.

