Center Source Works with BitPay to Speed up Their International Payments to Latin America

Center Source SAS, the Colombia based Nearshore Outsourcing company, has
been using BitPay to help its International customers pay their invoices
cheaply and quickly to Latin America. By working with BitPay, Center
Source has been able to attract new global customers by bringing
together the power of BitPay payments with sophisticated nearshore call
center solutions.
Center Source is a full service BPO servicing clients in the consumer
products and healthcare space. All of their clients are based outside
Latin America and look to Center Source to provide efficient BPO and
call center support. Unfortunately, payments to Latin America are very
slow and expensive making it very difficult for Center Source to sign up
new clients.
“BitPay solved our payments pain and more importantly, our new clients’
pain,” said Michael Biedronski CEO of Center Source. “Working with
BitPay has opened up our outsourcing business to the international
markets, allowing us to pursue clients looking for nearshore call center
services that accept blockchain payments.”
“BitPay is solving real payments pain every day. We’re thrilled to help
businesses in Colombia, Brasil, Argentina and throughout South America
engage in business they couldn’t before. We’re leveraging blockchain
payments to deliver global business to business payments daily. We’re
thrilled to be working with Center Source SAS, a true innovator in the
near shore outsourcing space,” said Alberto Vega, BitPay Latin America
Regional Manager.
Due to high foreign exchange and wire fees (the problem with B2B wires),
Center Source SAS new client was having difficulty in paying their
invoice. By using BitPay, they received their payment the next business
day and the only fee charged was 1%. Similar bank wires can take 3 - 5
days and can cost between 3% - 6% when factoring in the FX fees.
BitPay’s cross border B2B solution is helping companies around the world
get paid for only 1% fee in one business day. This solution is often
cheaper and quicker than bank wires in most parts of the world. BitPay
also provides visibility into the exact fees being charged which can be
pretty hard to determine with global bank wires. BitPay’s B2B business
grew over 200% last year and is being used by fortune 500 corporations
as well as small and mid-size businesses.
About Center Source SAS
Founded in August 2018, Center Source SAS is a full-service BPO
organization with principle call center operations located in
Barranquilla, Colombia, District of Atlantico. The company’s primary
sales office is located in suburban Philadelphia, USA.
Center Source SAS and Center Source Inc (US based sister company) serve
the global consumer products/services, and healthcare markets.
About BitPay
Founded in 2011, BitPay is the pioneer and the most experienced company
in bitcoin and blockchain payments. Its suite of products enables
businesses to send and receive cross border payments, also enabling
consumers to manage digital assets with the BitPay Wallet and turn
digital assets into dollars with the BitPay Prepaid Visa® Card. The
company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has
raised over $70 million from leading investors including Founders Fund,
Index Ventures and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information
visit https://bitpay.com.
The BitPay Visa® Prepaid Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank,
member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa, U.S.A. Inc. “Metropolitan”
and “Metropolitan Commercial Bank” are registered trademarks of
Metropolitan Commercial Bank © 2014. Use of the Card is subject to the
terms and conditions of the applicable Cardholder Agreement and fee
schedule, if any.
