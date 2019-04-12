Center for Active Design Announces Fitwel® v2.1: Introducing a New Construction Pathway, and Scorecards for Retail and Community Projects

The Center for Active Design (CfAD), operator of the Fitwel
Certification System, today announces the June 3rd, 2019
launch of Fitwel v2.1, which advances the Fitwel vision that every
building and community is optimized for health. Fitwel v2.1 will feature
a new construction pathway, newly developed Retail and Community
Scorecards, as well as strengthened Workplace and Multifamily
Residential Scorecards. These updates ensure that all Fitwel products
reflect the latest science and research and are responsive to user
demand and feedback garnered through Fitwel’s Leadership Advisory Board,
Champion companies, Pilot users, Advisory Council members, and
Ambassadors.
“We are seeing rapid market transformation around health throughout the
real estate sector, driven by broad demand coming from tenants and
investors,” says Joanna Frank, president and CEO at CfAD. “We are proud
to work with industry leader Boston Properties to expand Fitwel’s impact
to new construction projects.”
New Construction Pathway
Fitwel’s first two years in the market focused on providing real estate
owners with a portfolio approach for existing buildings. To date, over
90% of the 700+ total registered projects represent existing buildings.
In v2.1, existing buildings will continue to be supported through
Fitwel’s Existing Building pathway, achieving a Built Certification. New
construction and renovation projects will have a new option of being
supported through the New Construction pathway, achieving a Design
Certification (pre-occupancy) and a Built Certification
(post-occupancy). This option will allow projects to be optimized for
health-promotion at the outset of the design process, and will be
available for all scorecards.
Fitwel
Champion Boston Properties is the first to undertake the New
Construction pathway and complete Fitwel’s Design Certification for its
planned office tower at Back Bay Station in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Properties continues to demonstrate its industry leadership by
both pioneering Fitwel’s approach for new construction projects at this
project, and committing to pursue Fitwel certification for over sixteen
million square feet of its portfolio.
“The green building movement has always been about market transformation
that yields improved outcomes for people, places and ecosystems,” said
Ben Myers, Director of Sustainability at Boston Properties. “We adopted
the Fitwel Certification System to support green building design
decisions and operational results that benefit our customers, including
improved air quality, water purity and access, better building
materials, abundant natural daylight and amenities that promote mental
and physical health.”
Fitwel v2.1 Scorecards: Retail and Community
Building on the Workplace scorecard, retail property owners, managers,
and tenants of multi-tenanted complexes and stand-alone properties will
be able to use the Retail Scorecard to pursue Fitwel Certification using
the New Construction or Existing Building pathways.
The Community Scorecard will reflect CfAD’s core expertise in
neighborhood-scale development and emphasize public space amenities that
promote equitable access to health-promoting environments including
streets, parks, plazas, and social gathering spaces. This scorecard is
applicable across a range of scales and typologies, provided the area
seeking certification is composed of more than one building,
incorporates a mix of uses—including residential—and features at least
one publicly accessible open space.
Fitwel v2.1, including the New Construction pathway, Retail
Scorecard, Community Scorecard, and updated Workplace and Multifamily
Residential Scorecards will be launched for public use on June 3rd,
2019.
CfAD is currently accepting inquiries from companies interested in
piloting the Community Scorecard prior to its public launch. Interested
companies should contact pilot@fitwel.org
for more information. To receive the latest updates and information
about Fitwel v2.1, visit www.fitwel.org.
Fitwel and the Center for Active Design
Named one of Fast Company's 2017 Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in
Social Good, Fitwel
is the world's leading certification system that optimizes buildings to
support health. Generated by expert analysis of over 3,000 academic
research studies, Fitwel is implementing a vision for a healthier future
where all buildings and communities are enhanced to strengthen health
and wellbeing. Fitwel was created by the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, with the Center
for Active Design, a global not-for-profit organization selected as
the licensed operator of Fitwel in 2016, with the mandate to expand
Fitwel globally to the private sector.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005245/en/