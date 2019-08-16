Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Center for Independent Living of Broward : and Miami Marlins Raise Funds for Affordable Housing for People with Disabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 08:38am EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, August 9, 2019, The Miami Marlins honored the Center for Independent Living of Broward as the team's Non-Profit Partner for Friday night's game against the Atlanta Braves to commemorate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle were donated to the organization's affordable housing program, helping people living with disabilities achieve their dreams of homeownership. The event's main corporate sponsors included TriNet, Ocean Conversions & Mobility, Owner Builder Assistance Corp, ERGOMEDIC USA INC., Moss Krusick CPA's and Advisors, and Progressive HealthWorks, Inc.

The Center for Independent Living of Broward's mission is to offer assistance to people with disabilities in fulfilling their goals of independence and self-sufficiency. The Center has assisted over 100,000 Broward County residents since 1991 and is the only agency in Broward County to offer services to people with all disabilities.

Donors, supporters and staff enjoyed a night at the game in the stadium's luxury suites. Corey Hinds, CEO of the Center for Independent Living of Broward threw out the opening pitch for the game, and members of the board of directors participated in the pregame ceremony on the baseball field.  "We are thankful to the Miami Marlins and sponsors for their generous support for people with disabilities in South Florida. Marlins Stadium is the perfect location to show the progress made in our society to create towards a more inclusive life for people living with disabilities."

More information about the Center for Independent Living of Broward and its programs can be found at www.CILBroward.org.

Contact: Corey Hinds, CEO
Center for Independent Living of Broward
Phone: 954-722-6400
Email: 220041@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/center-for-independent-living-of-broward-and-miami-marlins-raise-funds-for-affordable-housing-for-people-with-disabilities-300902744.html

SOURCE Center for Independent Living of Broward


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:57aSTANTEC : appoints new regional business leaders for their Buildings practice
PU
08:57aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION : : Incorporation of Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - Chang HK Limited
PU
08:57aREGAL INTERNATIONAL : Lands Signs MOU With Kontur Asiajaya
PU
08:57aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Malaysia | New requirements – Dependent pass for newly born child (born in Malaysia)
PU
08:57aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION : : Incorporation of Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - International Breweries Limited
PU
08:52aINNO TECH : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in Relation to Resignation of Independent Non-executive Director and Change of Member of Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee
PU
08:52aINNO TECH : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in Relation to the Annual Results Announcement and the Annual Report for the Year Ended 30 June 2018
PU
08:52aFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition
PU
08:52aGAP : Banana Republic Introduces a New Rental Subscription Service For Women
PU
08:52aBeyond Celiac Awards Nearly $450,000 in Research Grants for Groundbreaking Studies on Celiac Disease
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group