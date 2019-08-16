Center for Independent Living of Broward : and Miami Marlins Raise Funds for Affordable Housing for People with Disabilities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, August 9, 2019, The Miami Marlins honored the Center for Independent Living of Broward as the team's Non-Profit Partner for Friday night's game against the Atlanta Braves to commemorate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle were donated to the organization's affordable housing program, helping people living with disabilities achieve their dreams of homeownership. The event's main corporate sponsors included TriNet, Ocean Conversions & Mobility, Owner Builder Assistance Corp, ERGOMEDIC USA INC., Moss Krusick CPA's and Advisors, and Progressive HealthWorks, Inc.

The Center for Independent Living of Broward's mission is to offer assistance to people with disabilities in fulfilling their goals of independence and self-sufficiency. The Center has assisted over 100,000 Broward County residents since 1991 and is the only agency in Broward County to offer services to people with all disabilities.

Donors, supporters and staff enjoyed a night at the game in the stadium's luxury suites. Corey Hinds, CEO of the Center for Independent Living of Broward threw out the opening pitch for the game, and members of the board of directors participated in the pregame ceremony on the baseball field. "We are thankful to the Miami Marlins and sponsors for their generous support for people with disabilities in South Florida. Marlins Stadium is the perfect location to show the progress made in our society to create towards a more inclusive life for people living with disabilities."

More information about the Center for Independent Living of Broward and its programs can be found at www.CILBroward.org.

