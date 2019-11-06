Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) Announces a New Office Location at The Gather in Richmond, Virginia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 01:41pm EST

Herndon, VA, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT), is pleased to announce they now have a local presence in Richmond, Virginia. The new offices located at The Gather, a coworking space at 313 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219, is in the center of the Arts District downtown. This new locale is now home to CIT employees who live in the Richmond area and serves as a worksite and community engagement base for all of CIT’s highly mobile employees around the Commonwealth.

“Opening our presence in Richmond is the next step in our strategy to increase our community engagement all across the Commonwealth and provide greater access to the funding and support programs we provide to innovators and entrepreneurs on behalf of the Commonwealth. Last year we held over 300 community events for innovators and entrepreneurs spanning every corner of Virginia.” said Ed Albrigo, CEO of CIT, “Richmond provides an outstanding central point to expand our outreach, to interact with policy makers and to support the rapidly growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Richmond. In addition, The Gather’s co-working offerings allow CIT to test a flexible, cost-efficient model for locations throughout Virginia. For instance, CIT employees have access to Gather sites in other areas of Virginia to engage innovators, entrepreneurs and policy makers.”

"We are responsible for making sure that our services and support are accessible to the entire state of Virginia, the Richmond office is key, signaling that we intend to be everywhere we need to be,” said Bob Stolle, Senior Vice President at the Center for Innovative Technology. “Our new Richmond location is a wonderful place to ensure that we are accessible to both the legislature and talent located in Richmond and the surrounding areas.”

To celebrate the opening of this new, strategically important workplace, CIT will hold an open house to be announced by the end of the year. Staff members are available at The Gather Monday through Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)
Investing for Commonwealth Growth | CIT concentrates on the early commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies, create high paying jobs and accelerate economic growth throughout the entire state of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT accelerates next generation technologies and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, market development initiatives, and expansion of broadband throughout Virginia. Our programs include | CIT GAP Funds | Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) | Virginia Founders Fund | Broadband/Rural Broadband | Smart Communities | Cybersecurity | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. CIT’s CAGE Code is 1UP71. Contact: 2214 Rock Hill Road #600, Herndon, VA 20170 | 703.689.3000 | www.cit.orgYou can also follow CIT on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Sara Poole
Center for Innovative Technology
sara.poole@cit.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:55pVIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES : Get Ready for the Holidays with a VNB Home Equity Line of Credit! Special Ends Soon!
PU
01:55pCORRECTION : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
01:55pVINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 28 Oct to 01 Nov 2019
AQ
01:55pFOGCHAIN : IIROC Trade Resumption - FOG
AQ
01:53pPRSA-NY : Elects 2020 Chapter Leadership
BU
01:52pGATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:52pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:50pVINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 21 Oct to 25 Oct 2019
AQ
01:49pDeluxe Completes Comprehensive Restructuring And Announces New Leadership
PR
01:48pCHEMED CORPORATION : to Present at the 2019 Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : widens KPMG audit in effort to end accounting questions
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : profit shrinks as regulators lambast vaping trend
4DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the third quarter ended 27 September 201..
5AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : 3Q Net Sales Rose 2.9%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group