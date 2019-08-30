Center for Network Therapy : Urges Making an Impact on International Overdose Awareness Day

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in 20 years, overdose deaths from prescription and non-prescription drugs decreased slightly in 2018, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Center for Network Therapy (CNT) urges communities to ride this ray of hope and make International Overdose Awareness Day impactful.

"While a 5% decline is modest, it is heartening that we have turned the tide in the fight against addiction," said Dr. Indra Cidambi, founder, and Medical Director of CNT. "While increased availability of Narcan and opioid prescription changes helped, increased access to outpatient addiction treatment appears to have had an impact. I have been treating addiction for 15 years and have found that providing detoxification on an outpatient basis has delivered better outcomes relative to inpatient detoxification."

The United States makes up just six percent of the world's population but more than 50 percent of the world's overdose deaths. Center for Network Therapy's founder, Medical Director and leading addiction specialist. Dr. Indra Cidambi, shares 5 ways individuals can make International Overdose Awareness Day impactful:

Choose De-Stigmatizing Words: The stigma associated with addiction is a barrier to seeking treatment. It carries many negative consequences and the fear of being damagingly labeled. Something as small as changing the way we use words when speaking about addiction helps reduce the stigma that plagues addiction. Replace words like "addict" or "alcoholic" with terms such as "person suffering from a substance use disorder."

