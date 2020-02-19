Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Center for Talent Innovation : Names Lanaya Irvin as President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 09:31am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanaya Irvin, an executive with a background in business development, global finance, and advocacy for equitable workplaces, has been hired as president by Center for Talent Innovation (CTI)—a 15-year-old nonprofit think tank dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. She begins March 2nd

Lanaya Irvin LinkedIn Profile 

Ms. Irvin comes to CTI with more than a decade of experience on Wall Street. At Bank of America Merrill Lynch, she led global equity asset management, built client relationships, and oversaw multinational teams. Most recently, she was head of business development at TheSkimm, the news media company with 7 million daily subscribers.

"We are thrilled to have Lanaya Irvin take on the role of president at CTI.  She brings an ideal combination of corporate leadership experience, global perspective, and passion for the issues," said Pat Fili-Krushel, CEO of CTI. "More business leaders are pledging to create workplaces that are inclusive because they are essential to business success in the 21st century.  As president, Lanaya will help CTI seize this moment and equip companies with the research and practices they need."

Ms. Irvin is a recognized thought leader in diversity and inclusion. She's currently co-chair of the Human Rights Campaign's National Business Advisory Council—a forum of diversity leaders from Fortune 500 companies. Since 2013, she has sat on the board of directors for the New York City Anti-Violence Project, a nonprofit that provides counseling and advocacy to survivors of LGBTQ hate violence. She is also a founding executive member of OPEN Finance, a consortium of LGBTQ leaders advancing inclusion across Wall Street.  Ms. Irvin holds an MBA from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business.

"I've witnessed firsthand the tremendous impact CTI has had on corporate policies and global talent management," said Ms. Irvin. "I look forward to deepening CTI's partnership with firms as they work to become more effective in engaging and advancing diverse talent in the workplace. I am truly excited to be part of the organization's next chapter of growth."

Center for Talent Innovation is a nonprofit think tank and advisory dedicated to helping leaders design diverse and inclusive workplaces where every person belongs. Founded in 2004, CTI has produced dozens of world-class research reports that guide businesses and are regularly cited by elite media, such as the New York Times, Harvard Business Review, and the Washington Post. Its Task Force and consulting practice serve the world's leading multinational corporations, which collectively impact millions employees around the world. For more information, visit www.talentinnovation.org.

To arrange an interview, please contact Silvia Marte or Laura Schenone.

Contact: Silvia Marte smarte@talentinnovation.org; Laura Schenone lschenone@talentinnovation.org

Center for Talent Innovation logo

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/center-for-talent-innovation-names-lanaya-irvin-as-president-301007082.html

SOURCE Center for Talent Innovation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:52aBARREL ENERGY : Anuraag Sunder to Join Barrel Energy Managing Director India
AQ
09:52aGoldrea Provides Golden Triangle Cannonball Property Update
GL
09:52aPURATION : PURA Announces CBD Confections Acquisition Fairness Opinion
PR
09:51aFoundation for Financial Planning Announces 2020 Grant Recipients
GL
09:50aLYFT : resumes shared electric bike rentals in NYC
RE
09:50aUNISYS : ​​Unisys to Present at Air Cargo India on Cargo Industry Need for Rapid Cultural Change and Digitization to Remain Competitive and Secure
PU
09:50aNASDAQ : Selskabsmeddelelse nr. 13, 2020 – Ordinær generalforsamling i Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab (CVR nr. 15 13 42 75)
PU
09:49aNRP STONE, INC. : Closes RMGI Acquisition
PR
09:48aPROGRESSIVE CORP/OH/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:48aMARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION : Announces Proposed Project In Waikiki, Hawaii
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group