Center for Workforce Health and Performance report explores use of research-based healthcare evidence in the workplace

09/06/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Workforce Health and Performance (CWHP) today announced the availability of the first report—The Employer’s Role in Using Research-Based Healthcare Evidence—in its series Patient-Centered Outcomes Research (PCOR) Dissemination at Work: How Employers Use Evidence to Make Employee Health Investment Decisions.

The Employer’s Role in Using Research-Based Healthcare Evidence presents findings and recommendations from a series of interviews with employers and their programmatic solutions partners. The report is authored by CWHP President and CEO Kimberly Jinnett, MSPH, PhD, and Thomas Parry, PhD, President of the Integrated Benefits Institute and former CWHP Chair.

“There’s little doubt about the value of research-based evidence in making health and healthcare decisions. Yet passage from research setting to provider’s office, let alone to the employment setting, is typically neither timely nor guaranteed. The employment setting remains an undervalued investment opportunity for employee health improvement. Given employers’ relationships with health plans, providers, and employees, they can play a significant role in making this process more effective. This report is the first in a series designed to increase the development and use of research-based healthcare evidence relevant to the work context, thereby spurring greater use by employers of such evidence in making employee health investment decisions,” stated Dr. Jinnett.

Described as an initial exploration into the employer’s role in promoting the use of research-based evidence in health and healthcare, the report addresses:

  • How employers access and use best available research evidence; the factors influencing this endeavor
  • Employers’ role with health plans
  • Employers’ role with providers
  • Employers’ role with employees
  • The importance of evidence beyond medical treatment
  • How to support employers’ use of research evidence in healthcare

Those interviewed for the report are:

  • Dexter Shurney, MD - Former Chief Medical Director,
    Executive Director of Global Health Benefits and Wellness Programs
    Cummins Inc. (now with Zipongo, Inc.)
  • Susan Hayworth – VP of Strategic Consulting
    Healthscope Benefits
  • Wayne Burton, MD – Former Chief Medical Officer
    American Express (now retired)
  • Larry Becker – Former Director of Benefits
    Xerox (now retired)
  • Steven Serra, MD - Senior Medical Director, Clinical Consulting Strategy and Analytics
    Aetna
  • Ben Hoffman, MD – Former Medical Director
    Waste Management Inc. (now with General Electric)
  • Janice Grimm - Senior Director of Strategic Accounts
    University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
  • Richard Gajdowski, MD- Senior Medical Director, Commercial Products
    University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
  • Richard Feifer, MD – Former Chief Medical Director, National Accounts
    Aetna (now with Genesis Health Care)
  • Anonymous - Director, Health Services
    Large international financial institution
  • Bruce Sherman, MD – Former Consulting Medical Director
    Goodyear Inc., Whirlpool, Inc. (now with Conduent HR Services)

The Employer’s Role in Using Research-Based Healthcare Evidence may be viewed here.

About the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Dissemination at Work Series
The PCOR Dissemination at Work series is partially funded through a Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) Engagement Award (#2970-CWHP). The views presented in this series are solely the responsibility of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of PCORI, its Board of Governors or Methodology Committee.

About The Center for Workforce Health and Performance (CWHP)
The Center for Workforce Health and Performance is an information hub for research reports, educational resources, and a variety of evidence-based data sources on developing and maintaining a healthy and high-performing workforce. A leading provider of workforce health and performance improvement materials disseminated through scientific and educational channels, CWHP contributes to the adoption of evidence-based policies and practices that support a healthier, happier, and higher-performing workforce, which in turn contributes to a healthier economy, and, healthier and more productive communities. Additional information may be found at www.tcwhp.org.

Media Contact
Robin Schoen
215.595.7542
rschoen@robinschoenpr.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
