CenterCal Properties, LLC : Acquires Final Land Parcel for its Mountain View Village Mixed-Use Project

CenterCal Properties closes on nine acres completing the acquisition phase for Mountain View Village in Riverton, Utah

Today, CenterCal Properties, LLC (CenterCal), the full-service commercial real estate company, with properties throughout the western United States, announces that it has closed on the final nine acres of land for Mountain View Village in Riverton, Utah. The site completes the acquisition phase of CenterCal’s newest mixed-use project and is set to be fully open in mid-2021. Phase I of the project is open with an anchor grocery store and other national retailers.

“Phase III at Mountain View Village is another step forward in manifesting CenterCal’s signature ‘placemaking’ philosophy— building spaces where people can live, work, play, eat, visit and assemble to serve and strengthen our community,” said Fred Bruning, CenterCal’s Chief Executive Officer. “CenterCal is pulling out all the stops in experiential technology for the final phase of development. Visitors can expect to experience a new level of entertainment technology in our fountain and light productions.”

Phases II and III will feature new entertainment, restaurants, a movie theater and about 90 additional retail tenants. The site will be home to several lush parks and parklets, more than 1,700 newly-planted trees and 10,000 plant species. Mountain View Village will also welcome best-of-class residential and office space spearheaded by commercial real estate icon, Brandon Fugal. Still in planning stages is a 440-unit luxury residential apartment complex with a rooftop pool and fitness area overlooking the Oquirrh and Wasatch mountain ranges.

Mountain View Village was planned in three phases. The property acquired will constitute Phase III, which will be developed simultaneously with Phase II. The company broke ground on Phase II in August of 2019 and will include more specialty retail, entertainment and restaurants. Phase I kicked off with a groundbreaking in March 2017 and grand opening in 2018 and is anchored by Harmon’s Grocery.

Mountain View Village’s Phase I is designed to provide visitors with their day-to-day needs from big-box retailers, grocery and fast-casual dining. The complex features a striking bronze eagle statue, “Majestic,” depicted in a protective stance to honor the men and women who protect and serve the communities where CenterCal builds. Renowned artist Brian Keith conceived and created the statue. Keith is now creating a new suite of Americana sculptures in the theme of Norman Rockwell for Phase III development.

“As Riverton grows rapidly, it’s important to maintain the charm and strong sense of community that this city offers,” said Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs. “Mountain View Village will become a distinct gathering place in Riverton that will continue to promote the strong sense of community we have here. Mountain View Village is a bright spot in the community’s future and will positively affect the trajectory of the city’s growth for many generations.”

Situated on 85 acres in one of the fastest-growing areas in the Salt Lake Valley, Mountain View Village’s architecture, mature landscaping and distinctive sculptures are designed to honor the unique and deep history of the area. It is CenterCal’s newest ‘placemaking’ project, following the development and openings of Station Park in Farmington, Utah, and Canyon Corners in Park City, Utah, as well as properties in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California.

CenterCal Properties, LLC, founded in 2004 by Fred Bruning and Jean Paul Wardy, is a full-service commercial real estate company in the business of investing, developing, leasing, and managing its projects. CenterCal excels in, and is best known for, creating destinations throughout the western United States with a unique strategy of “placemaking,” which emphasizes the importance of developing spaces with a sense of community.

Bruning and Wardy’s creative vision and passion for development, coupled with CenterCal’s internal expertise, are evident in the properties the company owns and operates today. In the Pacific Northwest, those include Bridgeport Village, Nyberg Woods and Nyberg Rivers in Oregon, and Valley Mall and The Trails at Silverdale in Washington. The Intermountain State properties include: Station Park, Mountain View Village and Canyon Corners in Utah, and The Village at Meridian and Treasure Valley Marketplace in Idaho. California is home to: The Veranda, Blackhawk Plaza, The Collection at Riverpark, and Plaza 183. Projects currently under development include The Village at Totem Lake and The Terminal at Ballard in Washington, Mountain View Village in Riverton, Utah, and 2nd & PCH in Long Beach, California. For more information on all of CenterCal’s properties, please visit www.centercal.com.

