Centering Healthcare Institute Selected as Harvard Business School Association of Boston's Community Action Partner

Boston, MA, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centering Healthcare Institute is partnering with the Harvard Business School Association of Boston in a pro bono consulting engagement as part of its Community Action Partners (CAP) Program. It was selected from a competitive pool of 34 applicants after an extensive application process and will be among the 13 Boston based nonprofit organizations participating in CAP for 2018 -2019.





CAP is a volunteer organization of Harvard Business School and Kennedy School alumni helping Boston-area nonprofits apply management skills to their business challenges. Each year CAP volunteers provide an average of 8,000 hours of consulting, equivalent to approximately $1.5 to $2.0 million in pro bono services to worthy nonprofits. These volunteers offer a powerful blend of business expertise and passion for making a difference in the community. CAP projects result in incredible impact for nonprofit clients and are a uniquely rewarding volunteer experience for alumni.

“CHI is thrilled to have this opportunity to learn from and work alongside such an accomplished group of leaders,” said Angie Truesdale, Chief Executive Officer of Centering Healthcare Institute. “Our organization is in the early stages of executing a national scale growth strategy. The CAP experience will allow us to continue to build a stronger organization and be better positioned to reach more families in the years to come.”

“We are very pleased to work with Centering Healthcare Institute this year,” states Kathy Le, Executive Director of CAP. “Centering Healthcare Institute is doing critical work for the greater Boston community and across the U.S. The nature of their business challenge, mission and social impact make them a very attractive partner for our alumni volunteer teams.”

About Centering Healthcare Institute (CHI)

CHI is a national non-profit organization, based in Boston, with a mission to improve health and transform the way care is delivered. With over two decades of experience as the go-to resource for group healthcare, CHI has pioneered and sustained the Centering® model of group care currently offered across 575 healthcare practice sites impacting close to 70,000 patients each year. The evidence-based Centering model combines health assessment, interactive learning and community building to help support positive health behaviors and drive better health outcomes. CenteringPregnancy® and CenteringParenting® provide the highest quality of care to families from pregnancy through age two of the child. The CenteringHealthcare® model of care is being extended to many different health conditions including groups for asthma, diabetes, opioid recovery, cancer survivors, chronic pain and other patient populations.

About Community Action Partners

A program of the Harvard Business School Association of Boston, Community Action Partners (CAP) marshals more than 100 alumni volunteers to serve nonprofits by providing pro bono consulting each year. CAP offers volunteer consulting assistance in such areas as: strategic and business planning, marketing strategy, financial planning and analysis, board development and governance and organizational development.

