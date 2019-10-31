Centinel Spine : Supports the National Spine Health Foundation's Educational Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction, today announced its support for the National Spine Health Foundation (NSHF) through an educational grant as the Presenting Sponsor at the 2nd annual We've Got Your Back Gala—taking place in Tysons Corner, VA on November 1, 2019.

The NSHF is a patient-focused non-profit supporting individuals impacted by spinal injuries and disorders by empowering them with knowledge and hope as they regain their health and quality of life. Centinel Spine's educational grant is aimed to support the NSHF's goal of improving spinal health care through research, education, and patient advocacy.

"We are proud to support the National Spine Health Foundation and the Gala event as Presenting Sponsor," says Centinel Spine Chairman & CEO, John Viscogliosi. "The mission of Centinel Spine and the Foundation are aligned—to help individuals regain their lives by providing hope, support, and information for patients suffering from spinal-related pain and discomfort. Our support for the Foundation reflects our long-term commitment to providing funding for research and education."

The Gala will showcase interactive demonstrations in a "Spinal Tech Lounge", followed by dinner and the Spinal Champion Award Ceremony, where some of the most influential individuals within spinal health will be honored. The evening will conclude with patients, physicians, industry leaders, and members of the community coming together to network and exchange ideas.

About National Spine Health Foundation

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Reston, VA, the National Spine Health Foundation (NSHF) is a patient-focused 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to improving spinal health care through research, education, and patient advocacy. NSHF's premier research and educational initiatives, including SpineOnline and Spine-Talks, helps fulfill their mission of empowering patients with knowledge and hope. The National Spine Health Foundation serves as the voice of the millions of people suffering from neck or back pain in the spinal health care community and industry.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven Total Disc Replacement and Integrated Interbody™ portfolios in the world.

The company began operations in 2008 through the merger-acquisition of two pioneering medical device companies—Raymedica, LLC and Surgicraft, LTD. In 1988, UK-based Surgicraft launched the first Stand-Alone/No Profile® anterior lumbar interbody fusion device in the world, which was the basis for future generations of the market-leading Integrated Interbody technology platform known today as STALIF®. Today, Centinel Spine still embraces the pioneering culture developed at both originating companies and continues its corporate mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth and depth of technology platforms.

The company recently acquired the prodisc® Total Disc Replacement Technology Platform—the most extensive cervical and lumbar motion-preserving reconstruction portfolio available today. With the addition of prodisc, Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Varun Gandhi

SVP, Corporate Finance & Strategic Planning

900 Airport Road, Suite 3B

West Chester, PA 19380

Phone: 484-887-8871

Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com

