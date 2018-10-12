Centrair Airport News: Airport Friendship and Partnership Agreement with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Central Japan International Airport is proud to announce the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Airport Friendship and Partnership between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Chubu Centrair International Airport on October 11th 2018. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Chubu Centrair International Airport share a mutual background with sizable aviation industry in each region. In addition, Chubu Centrair International Airport opens in October 2018 the FLIGHT OF DREAMS commercial complex which features Seattle-based retail and restaurants.

Airport Friendship and Partnership Agreement with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Signers: Lance Lyttle, Managing Director, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport(Right), Masanao Tomozoe, President & CEO, Central Japan International Airport Co., Ltd.(Left))(Photo: Business Wire)

Both airports enter into this MOU for partnership in order to cooperate with each other for further development of both Airports and their respective region

Memorandum title:

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Airport Friendship and Partnership between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Chubu Centrair International Airport

Signers:

Lance Lyttle, Managing Director, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Masanao Tomozoe, President & CEO, Central Japan International Airport Co., Ltd.

Memorandum contents:

Sharing of mutually-beneficial knowledge and creating opportunities to exchange information in order to improve airport functions and service quality.

Date of conclusion:

October 11th 2018

1. About Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Seattle Tacoma International Airport is located in Sea-Tac city, in Seattle Metropolitan Area, Washington State. The airport was built by the Port of Seattle in 1944 and has 3 runways. It has about 47 million annual passengers (with 90% from domestic portion), 420 thousand air cargo freight and 410 thousand aircraft movements (for 2017).

2. Relations with Washington State and Seattle Area

June 2016, Signature of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Government of Japan and the State of Washington in the United States of America on Economic and Trade Relations.

October 2016, Signature of the Memorandum on Friendship and Mutual Cooperation between the State of Washington, United States of America and Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

January 2017, Announcement of the Cooperation in between Central Japan International Airport Co., Ltd. (CJIAC) and the City of Seattle for the Commercial Area of FLIGHT OF DREAMS. On that opportunity, CJIAC received of the support messages from the Mayor of City of Seattle and from Mr. Lance Lyttle of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

April 2017, Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the strengthening of cooperative relations between Central Japan International Airport Co., Ltd. and Paine Field Airport in Snohomish County, Washington.

3. About FLIGHT OF DREAMS

FLIGHT OF DREAMS, the new commercial complex with the first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner in its centre, will be opening its doors on October 12th, 2018.

FLIGHT OF DREAMS is divided in two areas, the exhibition area, ‘FLIGHT PARK’, composed of 9 experiential activities built around the Boeing 787, and the commercial area, ‘SEATTLE TERRACE’, which the American area of Seattle as main concept.

Cooperation with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

A promotional display, located in the connecting aisle near the main entrance of the Flight of Dreams is installed with introductory contents with some quiz about Seattle in the collaboration of the both airports.

