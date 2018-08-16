Central America Negatively Impacted by Social Media and Fake News, says Guatemalan Philanthropist Dionisio Gutiérrez

In the latest column for Estrategias
y Negocios, Dionisio
Gutiérrez Mayorga likened the effects of social media to throwing
gasoline on a fire that is already out of control. Society is inundated
with “bubbles” of deception, distorted reality, and “fake news,”
resulting in conflict and polarization.
While admitting that social media can be a “powerful tool” if used
appropriately by citizens governed by “corrupt” and “cynical” leaders,
Gutiérrez critiqued the use and effects of social media as it is often
used to manipulate internet users, sometimes anonymously, and to the
benefit of those whose interest is to “divide and conquer.”
Gutiérrez says many people rely on social media to stay informed of
current events and do not bother to verify if the information is even
based in fact or research, which is detrimental to society. The
existence of “NetCenters,” he claims, have the purpose of spreading
defamatory statements and taking advantage of the misinformed. He
suggests that people always question the content they encounter, its
origin, and recommends social media be used “responsibly.”
Gutiérrez Mayorga is a Guatemalan philanthropist and holds a Doctorate
degree in Sociology and Political Science from the Pontifical
University of Salamanca.
