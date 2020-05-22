Log in
Central Asian and Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Meeting

05/22/2020 | 01:07am EDT

On May 21, 2020, Deputy Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and Russia held a meeting via videoconference, Uzbekistan MFA reports.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Ministers of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Participants considered the agenda of the upcoming Third Ministerial Meeting of Central Asian countries and Russia.

The importance of continuing close coordination and interaction between the authorized agencies in preventing the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, including targeted assistance to citizens in the CIS countries, was noted.

Views were exchanged on the current situation in Afghanistan, issues of regional cooperation, as well as interaction on the platforms of international organizations.

The parties noted the need for continuing active joint work to promote priority projects in trade and economic cooperation, as well as in transport and communication sphere.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 05:06:07 UTC
