Central Bank Survey of Foreign Exchange and Derivatives Market Activity at end-June 2019: Amounts Outstanding, Japan

September 27, 2019
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
The Bank of Japan has released today the results of the second part of the Central Bank Survey of Foreign Exchange and Derivatives Market Activity in Japan, concerning the data on notional amounts outstanding at end-June 2019. This survey is a part of the Triennial Central Bank Survey, coordinated by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).
