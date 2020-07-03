Log in
Central Bank approved Rs. 53 billion for 20,240 COVID-19 affected businesses

07/03/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail:dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By

Date

Regional Development Department 03-07-2020

Central Bank approved Rs. 53 billion for 20,240 COVID-19 affected businesses

The Central Bank, in consultation with the Government of Sri Lanka, has introduced the Saubagya Covid-19 Renaissance Loan Scheme to provide working capital loans at 4% interest rates to businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, through Licensed Banks, thereby supporting the revival of economic activity in the country. This Loan Scheme is available for COVID-19 affected businesses with an annual turnover below Rs. 1 billion, including self-employment and individuals. The Rs. 1 billion limit of annual turnover will not be applicable to businesses engaged in tourism, exports and related logistical supplies.

The Loan Scheme, which has been implemented in three phases, is expected to disburse a total of Rs 150 billion in working capital loans at the rate of 4% per annum. The total of working capital loan facilities provided by the Central Bank to be distributed among 20,240 businesses under the Loan Scheme as of 02 July 2020 exceeds Rs. 53 billion. These loans carry a concessional interest rate of 4% per annum with a repayment period of 24-months including a grace period of 6-months.

Under Phase-I of the Loan Scheme implemented with effect from 01 April 2020, the Central Bank granted approval for 13,926 loans amounting to Rs. 28 billion. Out of approved loans, Licensed Banks have already disbursed more than Rs. 21 billion among 10,270 affected businesses and individuals island wide as of 02 July 2020. Under Phase-II of the Loan Scheme implemented with effect from 19 June 2020, the Central Bank approved 6,314 loans amounting to Rs. 25 billion distributed among 6,314 businesses and individuals (See Table 1 for details).

Out of Rs. 53 billion approved under both Phases I and II of the Scheme, 45% has been provided to businesses in the services sector led by trade services, while distributing 38% and 17% among businesses in the industry sector and the agriculture sector, respectively (See Table 2 for details).

The Central Bank announced Phase-III of this Loan Scheme with a credit guarantee and interest subsidy with effect from 01 July 2020 with a view to accelerating lending at 4% per annum using the already available excess liquidity with Licensed Banks and to ensure adequate flow of funds for businesses which lack collateral to back their creditworthiness. Accordingly, the Central Bank will share a major portion of credit risk of end borrowers, while providing an interest subsidy of 5% per annum to banks to cover their cost of funds. The credit guarantee provided by the Central Bank ranges from 80% for the smaller loans to 50% for relatively larger loans.

Submission of loan applications under the Loan Scheme can be made to respective banks until 31 August 2020.

Table 1: "Saubagya COVID-19 Renaissance Facility" Loan Scheme

Loans Approved by CBSL as at 02.07.2020

Bank

Phase I

Phase II

Total

Number

Amount (Rs. mn.)

Number

Amount (Rs. mn.)

Number

Amount (Rs. mn.)

Amana Bank

69

615

-

-

69

615

Bank of Ceylon

1,848

4,774

759

2,028

2,607

6,803

Cargills Bank

11

95

-

-

11

95

Citi Bank

4

88

-

-

4

88

Commercial Bank

731

2,799

3,215

14,345

3,946

17,145

Deutsche Bank

6

140

-

-

6

140

DFCC Bank

442

969

132

336

574

1,305

Habib Bank

1

25

-

-

1

25

HDFC Bank

27

27

-

-

27

27

Hatton National Bank

731

2,502

940

4,162

1,671

6,664

HSBC Bank

17

363

-

-

17

363

Indian Bank

14

137

-

-

14

137

Indian Overseas Bank

2

27

-

-

2

27

Muslim Commercial Bank

14

164

-

-

14

164

National Development Bank

467

1,398

69

183

536

1,580

Nations Trust Bank

157

1,143

13

84

170

1,227

PABC Bank

195

510

-

-

195

510

Peoples Bank

3,687

4,896

545

1,217

4,232

6,112

Public Bank Berhad

14

58

-

-

14

58

Regional Development Bank

3,371

1,659

-

-

3,371

1,659

Sampath Bank

893

2,752

589

2,507

1,482

5,259

Sanasa Development Bank

719

692

-

-

719

692

Seylan Bank

436

1,616

50

413

486

2,029

Sri Lanka Savings Bank

5

34

-

-

5

34

State Mortgage and Investment Bank

21

89

-

-

21

89

Standard Chartered Bank

4

64

-

-

4

64

State Bank of India

-

-

-

-

-

-

Union Bank

40

333

2

28

42

361

Total

13,926

27,969

6,314

25,303

20,240

53,272

Table 2: "Saubagya COVID-19 Renaissance Facility" Loan Scheme

Sector wise classification as at 02.07.2020

Sector

Applications

Amount

Number

Share (%)

Rs. mn.

Share (%)

Agriculture Cultivation Plantation Agro Industries Animal Husbandry Aquaculture Other

3,244

608

467

1,315

270

451

133

16%

3.0%

2.3%

6.5%

1.3%

2.2%

0.7%

8,957

947

2,956

3,038

722

987

307

17%

1.8%

5.5%

5.7%

1.4%

1.9%

0.6%

Industry Apparel Construction Light Engineering Chemical based Leather & Rubber Printing

Other

6,610

1,872

2,286

583

263

254

317

1,035

33%

9.2%

11.3%

2.9%

1.3%

1.3%

1.6%

5.1%

20,102

4,724

6,149

1,672

1,169

706

1,276

4,406

38%

8.9%

11.5%

3.1%

2.2%

1.3%

2.4%

8.3%

Service Tourism Communication & IT Trade

Logistics Transport

Healthcare & Ayurvedic Recreation

Education Other

10,386

1,674

910

3,696

602

1,231

598

308

358

1,009

51%

8.3%

4.5%

18.3%

3.0%

6.1%

3.0%

1.5%

1.8%

5.0%

24,213

4,815

2,389

6,448

2,147

1,952

1,960

659

802

3,041

45%

9.0%

4.5%

12.1%

4.0%

3.7%

3.7%

1.2%

1.5%

5.7%

Total

20,240

100%

53,272

100%

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 18:03:03 UTC
