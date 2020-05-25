Log in
Central Bank of Bahamas : Results of Treasury Tender April 2020

05/25/2020 | 06:33am EDT

BAHAMIAN DOLLAR TREASURY BILL TENDER

RATES AS AT APRIL 23, 2020

91-day Treasury Bills

182-day Treasury Bills

Price

Rate

Price

Rate

Highest Tender (Accepted)

99.5800

1.4800%

99.1000

1.8000%

Lowest Tender (Accepted)

99.5700

1.6000%

99.0300

1.9400%

Avg. Tender/Avg. Discount

99.5744

1.7024%

99.0925

1.8150%

Disclaimer

Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 10:32:06 UTC
