Central Bank of Bahamas : Results of Treasury Tender April 2020

BAHAMIAN DOLLAR TREASURY BILL TENDER
RATES AS AT APRIL 23, 2020
|
|
91-day Treasury Bills
|
182-day Treasury Bills
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Rate
|
Price
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Highest Tender (Accepted)
|
99.5800
|
1.4800%
|
99.1000
|
1.8000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lowest Tender (Accepted)
|
99.5700
|
1.6000%
|
99.0300
|
1.9400%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg. Tender/Avg. Discount
|
99.5744
|
1.7024%
|
99.0925
|
1.8150%
|
|
|
|
|
********************
Disclaimer
Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 10:32:06 UTC