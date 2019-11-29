Log in
Central Bank of Bahamas : Suspension of New License Applications for Payment Service Providers and Money Transmission Businesses

0
11/29/2019

Published: Friday November 29th, 2019

The Central Bank of The Bahamas advises the public that effective November 29, 2019, it is suspending the acceptance of license applications for non-bank payment services providers (PSPs) (for electronic money services) and non-bank money transmission businesses (MTBs). This moratorium will remain in effect until the end of 2020, at which time the Bank will review its position. In the interim the Central Bank will monitor adjustments among existing licensees to ensure orderly, sustainable developments in the payments and money services space.

For full-text reading, please download the attached document.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 21:47:00 UTC
