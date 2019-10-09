Log in
Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB Monthly Statistical Bulletin August 2019 (October 9th, 2019)

10/09/2019 | 03:21am EDT
Published on 9 October 2019
Media Center Press Release

Manama, Bahrain, 9th October 2019 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) issued/published its monthly statistical bulletin for August 2019 which indicated an increase in Money supply (M3) that reached BD 13,531.5 million as at the end of August 2019, compared to BD 12,304.4 million as at the same period-end last year, an increase of 10.0%. In addition, the total outstanding balance of public debt instruments which includes Development Bonds, Treasury Bills, Islamic Leasing securities and Al Salam Islamic securities remained at BD 11,293.4 million at the end of August 2019, a drop of 2.2% compared to its level of BD 11,551.0 million in August 2018.

The data also indicated an increase in the total balance sheet of the banking system from USD 192.3 billion at the end of August 2018 to USD 200.6 billion at the end of August 2019, an increase of USD 8.3 billion, or 4.3%, in the 12-month period.

The total value of outstanding loans and credit facilities provided by retail banks amounted to BD 9,829.8 million at end of August 2019 compared to BD 9,196.0 million at the end of August 2018, an increase of 6.9%. This amount includes loans and facilities provided to the business sector amounting to BD 5,205.0 million at the end of August 2019 compared to BD 4,940.1 million at the end of the same period last year, an increase of 5.4%.

The data shows that credit card and debit card transactions across Point of Sales (POS) terminals amounted to BD 198.3 million in August 2019 compared to BD 182.6 million in August 2018; marking an increase of BD15.7 million or 8.6%.

The balance sheet of retail banks increased by BD2.9 billion, or 9.1%, reaching a total of BD 34.8 billion at the end of August 2019 compared to BD 31.9 billion as at end of August 2018. The data also shows an increase in local non-bank deposits which amounted to BD 13.0 billion at the end of August 2019 compared to BD11.8 billion at the end of August 2018, an increase of 10.2%.

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 07:20:07 UTC
