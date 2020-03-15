Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB Monthly Statistical Bulletin January 2020 (March 15th, 2020)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 11:17am EDT
Published on 15 March 2020
Media CenterPress Release Monthly Bulletin

Manama, Bahrain, 15th March 2020 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) published its monthly statistical bulletin for January 2020 which indicated an increase in Money supply (M3) that reached BD 14,029.3 million as at the end of January 2020, compared to BD 12,704.0 million as at the same period-end last year, an increase of 10.4%. In addition, the total outstanding balance of public debt instruments which includes Development Bonds, Treasury Bills, Islamic Leasing securities and Al Salam Islamic securities stood at BD 12,045.4 million at the end of January 2020, an increase of 5.1% compared to its level of BD 11,457.0 million in January 2019.

The data also indicated an increase in the total balance sheet of the banking system from USD 194.1 billion at the end of January 2019 to USD 205.2 billion at the end of January 2020, an increase of USD 11.1 billion, or 5.7%, in the 12-month period.

The total value of outstanding loans and credit facilities provided by retail banks amounted to BD 9,674.6 million at end of January 2020 compared to BD 9,523.5 million at the end of January 2019, an increase of 1.6%. This amount includes loans and facilities provided to the business sector amounting to BD 5,103.4 million at the end of January 2020 compared to BD 5,064.9 million at the end of the same period last year, an increase of 0.8%.

The data shows that credit card and debit card transactions across Point of Sales (POS) terminals amounted to BD 225.4 million in January 2020 compared to BD 181.7 million in January 2019; marking an increase of BD 43.7 million or 24.1%.

The balance sheet of retail banks increased by BD 2.2 billion, or 6.7%, reaching a total of BD 35.1 billion at the end of January 2020 compared to BD 32.9 billion as at end of January 2019. The data also shows an increase in local non-bank deposits which amounted to BD 13.5 billion at the end of January 2020 compared to BD 12.2 billion at the end of January 2019, an increase of 10.7%.

Share this

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 15 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 15:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:26aU.S. Treasury to Help Advance Funds to Employers for Paid Sick Leave
DJ
11:17aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN : CBB Monthly Statistical Bulletin January 2020 (March 15th, 2020)
PU
11:12aTwo Goldman Sachs employees test positive for coronavirus
RE
11:06aMnuchin says U.S. coronavirus aid bill cost should be significant, not huge
RE
11:02aFord to shut Spanish factory for one week due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
10:28aOil giants set work-at-home rules for offices, health checks for critical staff
RE
09:59aHaven assets losing their mojo in virus-stricken market
RE
09:49aItaly to take full control of Alitalia as virus hits sale plan - report
RE
09:33aThe plumbing behind world's financial markets is creaking. Loudly.
RE
09:19aAramco to cut capital spending over coronavirus; 2019 profits plunge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Germany tries to stop U.S. from luring away firm seeking coronavirus vaccine
2American Airlines cutting international flights by 75% amid demand collapse
3APPLE INC. : Apple, some U.S. retailers close stores to contain virus
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Dutch government to do 'everything it takes' to keep KLM going
5MORGAN STANLEY : MORGAN STANLEY : Capital Partners to Sell Vet Hospital Business, Say Sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group