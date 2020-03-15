Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB Monthly Statistical Bulletin January 2020 (March 15th, 2020)

Published on 15 March 2020

Manama, Bahrain, 15th March 2020 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) published its monthly statistical bulletin for January 2020 which indicated an increase in Money supply (M3) that reached BD 14,029.3 million as at the end of January 2020, compared to BD 12,704.0 million as at the same period-end last year, an increase of 10.4%. In addition, the total outstanding balance of public debt instruments which includes Development Bonds, Treasury Bills, Islamic Leasing securities and Al Salam Islamic securities stood at BD 12,045.4 million at the end of January 2020, an increase of 5.1% compared to its level of BD 11,457.0 million in January 2019.

The data also indicated an increase in the total balance sheet of the banking system from USD 194.1 billion at the end of January 2019 to USD 205.2 billion at the end of January 2020, an increase of USD 11.1 billion, or 5.7%, in the 12-month period.

The total value of outstanding loans and credit facilities provided by retail banks amounted to BD 9,674.6 million at end of January 2020 compared to BD 9,523.5 million at the end of January 2019, an increase of 1.6%. This amount includes loans and facilities provided to the business sector amounting to BD 5,103.4 million at the end of January 2020 compared to BD 5,064.9 million at the end of the same period last year, an increase of 0.8%.

The data shows that credit card and debit card transactions across Point of Sales (POS) terminals amounted to BD 225.4 million in January 2020 compared to BD 181.7 million in January 2019; marking an increase of BD 43.7 million or 24.1%.

The balance sheet of retail banks increased by BD 2.2 billion, or 6.7%, reaching a total of BD 35.1 billion at the end of January 2020 compared to BD 32.9 billion as at end of January 2019. The data also shows an increase in local non-bank deposits which amounted to BD 13.5 billion at the end of January 2020 compared to BD 12.2 billion at the end of January 2019, an increase of 10.7%.

