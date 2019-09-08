Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB Monthly Statistical Bulletin July 2019 (September 8th, 2019)

Published on 8 September 2019

Manama, Bahrain, 8thSeptember 2019 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) monthly statistical bulletin for July 2019 indicated an overall improvement in monetary and banking indicators. Money supply (M3) increased significantly, reaching BD13,363.3 million as at end of July 2019, compared to BD12,314.1 million as at the same period-end last year, an increase of 8.5%. In addition, the total outstanding balance of public debt instruments which includes Development Bonds, Treasury Bills, Islamic Leasing securities and Al Salam Islamic securities dropped at the end of July 2019 to BD11,293.4 million, compared to BD11,501.0 million in July 2018.

The data also indicated an increase in the total balance sheet of the banking system from BD 190.8 billion at the end of July 2018 to BD200.8 billion at the end of July 2019, a significant increase of BD10.0 billion, or 5.2%, in the 12-month period.

The total value of outstanding loans and credit facilities provided by retail banks amounted to BD9,816.6 million at end of July 2019 compared to BD 9,203.2 million at the end of July 2018, an increase of 6.7%. This amount includes loans and facilities provided to the business sector amounting to BD5,172.5 million at the end of July 2019 compared to BD4,912 .9 million at the end of the same period last year.

The data indicates that credit card and debit card transactions across Point of Sales (POS) terminals amounted to BD224.6 million in July 2019 compared to BD185.6 million in July 2018; marking a significant increase of BD39.0 million or 21.0%.

The balance sheet of retail banks increased by BD2.8 billion, or 8.8%, reaching a total of BD34.7 billion at the end of July 2019 compared to BD31.9 billion as at end of July 2018. The data also shows an increase in local non-bank deposits which amounted to BD 12.8 billion at the end of July 2019 compared to BD11.8 billion at the end of July 2018, an increase of 8.5%.

