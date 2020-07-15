Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB Sukuk Al-Ijara Oversubscribed (July 15th, 2020)

Published on 15 July 2020
Manama, Bahrain - 15th July 2020 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the new issue of the long term Islamic leasing, 6 Years Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 199%.
Subscriptions worth BD 248.8 million were received for the BD 125 million issue, which carries a maturity of Six years.
The expected return on the issue, which begins on 19th July 2020 and matures on 19th July 2026, is 4.50%.
The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
This is issue No.26 (ISIN BH000E115258) of the long-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.
