Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB Sukuk Al-Ijara Oversubscribed (July 15th, 2020)

Manama, Bahrain - 15th July 2020 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the new issue of the long term Islamic leasing, 6 Years Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 199%.

Subscriptions worth BD 248.8 million were received for the BD 125 million issue, which carries a maturity of Six years.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 19th July 2020 and matures on 19th July 2026, is 4.50%.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.26 (ISIN BH000E115258) of the long-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.

