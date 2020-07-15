Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB Sukuk Al-Ijara Oversubscribed (July 15th, 2020)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 07:56am EDT
Published on 15 July 2020
Media CenterPress Release Treasury Bills

Manama, Bahrain - 15th July 2020 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the new issue of the long term Islamic leasing, 6 Years Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 199%.

Subscriptions worth BD 248.8 million were received for the BD 125 million issue, which carries a maturity of Six years.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 19th July 2020 and matures on 19th July 2026, is 4.50%.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.26 (ISIN BH000E115258) of the long-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.

Share this

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 11:55:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:00aMexico's tax prosecutor says aiming to issue arrest warrants for tax fraud as soon as september
RE
07:56aVale ordered to set aside $1.47 billion for Brumadinho dam damages -filing
RE
07:56aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN : CBB Sukuk Al-Ijara Oversubscribed (July 15th, 2020)
PU
07:46aVARTA : Electronic devices require reliable energy sources in the corona pandemic
PU
07:43aLatin America's recession to drag on, Brazil urged to seek fiscal cure
RE
07:35aSt. Louis Firm Mentoring Complete, Associated Colleges of Illinois Partner, Offer Career Mentoring Program for College Seniors
SE
07:33aTSX futures edge up as oil prices gain
RE
07:30aJohnson says supporting aviation sector, but cannot save every job
RE
07:26aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Personal Remittances Reach US$10.5 Billion in January-April 2020
PU
07:22aBlow for EU as Apple wins fight against $15 billion tax order
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
2EBAY INC. : EBAY : Motors Mobile App Launches Escrow and New Chat Features
3DIGIMARC CORPORATION : DIGIMARC SETS SECOND QUARTER 2020 CONFERENCE CALL FOR WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 AT 5:00 p.m. E..
4NEW REPORT: Spike in Consumer Tech Use During COVID is Accelerating Tech Adoption
5CODEFRESH : Cuts 85% of Traditional On-Prem CI/CD Costs with New Runner

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group