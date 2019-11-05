Log in
Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB Sukuk Al-Ijara Oversubscribed (November 5th, 2019)

11/05/2019 | 05:30am EST
Published on 5 November 2019
Published on 5 November 2019

Manama, Bahrain - 5th November 2019 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 468%.

Subscriptions worth BD 121.682 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 7th November 2019 and matures on 7th May 2020, is 2.65% compared to 2.86% for the previous issue on 10th October 2019.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.171 (BH000136O2Y2) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 10:29:07 UTC
