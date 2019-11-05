Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB Sukuk Al-Ijara Oversubscribed (November 5th, 2019)

Published on 5 November 2019

Media Center Press Release Treasury Bills

Manama, Bahrain - 5th November 2019 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 468%.

Subscriptions worth BD 121.682 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 7th November 2019 and matures on 7th May 2020, is 2.65% compared to 2.86% for the previous issue on 10th October 2019.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.171 (BH000136O2Y2) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.

Share this