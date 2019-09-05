Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB Sukuk Al-Ijara Oversubscribed (September 5th, 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 07:07am EDT
Published on 5 September 2019
Media CenterPress Release Treasury Bills

Manama, Bahrain - 5th September 2019 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 532%.

Subscriptions worth BD 138.309 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 12th September 2019 and matures on 12th March 2020, is 2.85% compared to 2.95% for the previous issue on 8th August 2019.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.169 (BH0001343P97) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.

Share this

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 11:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:27aRECONCILIATION IN REAL LIFE : How businesses and Indigenous peoples work together in Fredericton
PU
07:21aEquity Trust Adds Stellar, Zcash To Its Digital Asset Platform for IRA Investors
BU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15aDallas Teen Publishes Award Winning Children’s Book Promoting Disability Representation
SE
07:11aSaudi ARAMCO signs MoU with China’s Zhejiang free trade zone
RE
07:10aMid America’s Jemma Pachiano Honored as HW Insider
SE
07:08aLYONDELLBASELL IN MOU WITH CHINA'S BORA FOR $12 BILLION CHEMICAL INVESTMENTS : Xinhua
RE
07:07aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 05 September 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
2CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
3MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp
4SAFRAN : SAFRAN : reports very strong performance for first-half 2019 - FY 2019 outlook substantially upgraded
5ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group