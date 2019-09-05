Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB Sukuk Al-Ijara Oversubscribed (September 5th, 2019)

Published on 5 September 2019
Manama, Bahrain - 5th September 2019 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 532%.
Subscriptions worth BD 138.309 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.
The expected return on the issue, which begins on 12th September 2019 and matures on 12th March 2020, is 2.85% compared to 2.95% for the previous issue on 8th August 2019.
The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
This is issue No.169 (BH0001343P97) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.