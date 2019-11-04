Log in
Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB Treasury Bills Oversubscribed (November 4th, 2019)

11/04/2019 | 06:05am EST
Published on 4 November 2019
Media Center Press Release

Manama, Bahrain, 4th November 2019 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 156%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 6th November 2019 and the maturity date is 5th February 2020.

The weighted average rate of interest is 2.65% compared to 2.79% for the previous issue on 30th October 2019.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.333% with the lowest accepted price being 99.322%.

This is issue No. 1780 (ISIN BH000253GN15) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 11:04:05 UTC
