Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB Treasury Bills fully subscribed (May 4th, 2020)

Published on 4 May 2020

Manama, Bahrain 4th May 2020 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been fully subscribed by 100%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 6th May 2020 and the maturity date is 5th August 2020.

The weighted average rate of interest is 2.39% compared to 2.32% of the previous issue on 29th April 2020.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.401% with the lowest accepted price being 99.343%.

This is issue No. 1806 (ISIN BH000632L3G9) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

