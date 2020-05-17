Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB Treasury Bills oversubscribed (May 11th, 2020)

Published on 11 May 2020

Manama, Bahrain 11th May 2020 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 140%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 13thMay 2020 and the maturity date is 12thAugust 2020.

The weighted average rate of interest is 2.40% compared to 2.39% of the previous issue on 6thMay 2020.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.397% with the lowest accepted price being 99.372%.

This is issue No. 1808 (ISIN BH000A43U095)of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

