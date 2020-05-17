Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB Treasury Bills oversubscribed (May 11th, 2020)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 09:46am EDT
Published on 11 May 2020
Media CenterPress Release Treasury Bills

Manama, Bahrain 11th May 2020 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 140%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 13thMay 2020 and the maturity date is 12thAugust 2020.

The weighted average rate of interest is 2.40% compared to 2.39% of the previous issue on 6thMay 2020.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.397% with the lowest accepted price being 99.372%.

This is issue No. 1808 (ISIN BH000A43U095)of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

Share this

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 13:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:46aPoint of Sale (POS) and Payment Systems Statistics for April 2020 (May 12th, 2020)
PU
09:46aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN : CBB Treasury Bills oversubscribed (May 11th, 2020)
PU
09:16aAustralia says China ignores calls to ease trade tension
RE
08:51aIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY : Dan Dorner named as new Head of the Clean Energy Ministerial Secretariat
PU
08:39aUK's Gove says EU trade deal can be done despite talks stalemate
RE
08:01aBudapest restrictions to be lifted at midnight on Sunday
PU
08:01aBANK OF ISRAEL : Yair Avidan takes on the position of Supervisor of Banks today
PU
07:53aIndia to privatise state-run companies and halt fresh insolvencies amid COVID-19 pandemic
RE
07:40aU.S. EXPECTED TO REVISE PPP AID PROGRAM FOR SMALL BUSINESSES : Wsj
RE
06:48aTemporary layoff schemes no cure-all in slow COVID recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : China says opposed to latest U.S. rules against Huawei
2CME GROUP INC. : A month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italian PM Conte says Fiat Chrysler entitled to seek state-backed loan
4MMG LIMITED : China's Chifeng Jilong restarts gold production at Laos mine after six years
5MODERNA, INC. : Coronavirus Vaccine Frontrunners Emerge, Rollouts Weighed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group