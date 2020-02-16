Log in
Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB hosts 5th Annual Middle East Asset Management Forum (February 16th, 2020)

02/16/2020 | 04:27am EST
Published on 16 February 2020
Media Center Press Release

16th February 2020, Manama, Bahrain: The Central Bank of Bahrain announces the fifth edition of the Middle East Asset Management Forum (MEAMF), taking place on 6th April 2020 at the Gulf Hotel, Manama.

The Forum will again be held in partnership with Global Investor Group, part of the renowned Euromoney plc group, with over 250 international industry leaders expected to attend the one-day event to explore key topics in this year's forum on economic outlook, regulatory landscape, Ethical, Environmental and Social investing, robo-advisory and real estate tokenization.

Commenting ahead of the event, Abdulrahman Al Baker, Executive Director of Financial Institutions Supervision at the CBB, said 'We are pleased to host the Annual Middle East Asset Management Forum in its fifth edition, in order to shed light on the most prominent developments in the asset management industry in light of the economic and technological changes and uncertainties in the region and globally, and to stress on the position of the Kingdom of Bahrain as the pre-eminent financial center of asset management and investment.'

This year's partners include Hassan Radhi & Associates as Platinum sponsor, SICO as Silver sponsor, Inovest as Bronze sponsor and Eurekahedge as media partner. Confirmed speakers include asset management expert Dr. Murat Ünal, Hassan Radhi & Associates, Bahrain Bourse, Fitch Ratings, The International Islamic Financial Market (IIFM), Century Financial UAE and others.

For more information on the event please visit: https://www.globalinvestorgroup.com/event/54/middle-east-asset-management-forum

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 16 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2020 09:26:15 UTC
