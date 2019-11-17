Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB participates in GFC meeting (November 17th, 2019)

Published on 17 November 2019

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain - 17 November 2019 - Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) employee Noora Hassan Abdulghani, Superintendent in the Inspection Directorate, who was nominated by the CBB as a member of the Global Future Councils (GFCs) on Financial and Monetary Systems, participated in the Annual Meeting of the GFCs held on 3 - 4 November 2019 in Dubai.

Mrs. Abdulghani's participation represents the professional skill set and outstanding performance of Bahraini youth, and their ability to participate in such high-level meetings.

The CBB takes pride in its employees, and continuously strives to develop their professional skills in line with current job requirements in the banking and financial services sector, in the light of the current technological developments.

The Global Future Councils (GFCs) is the world's largest expert-level and foremost interdisciplinary knowledge network dedicated to promoting innovative thinking to shape a sustainable and inclusive future for all. It is an invitation-only community organized by the UAE Government in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF) where two co-chairs lead each of the 38 councils comprised of 20-25 leading experts from academia, government, international organizations, business, and civil society.

Share this