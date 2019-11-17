Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB participates in IIF Digital Financial Inclusion Summit (November 17th, 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 04:10am EST
Published on 17 November 2019
Media Centerبيان صحفي Fintech

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain - 17th November 2019 - Head of Fintech and Innovation Unit at the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), Yasmeen Al Sharaf, participated as a speaker at the Digital Financial Inclusion Summit organized by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) on 6 - 7 November in Cairo. The summit brings together key global and regional financial sector leaders, decision makers, experts and entrepreneurs to discuss digital financial inclusion, and the role of financial services in meeting the requirements of the digital economy, cloud computing and blockchain.

During a panel session entitled 'Transforming through public and private cooperation', Al Sharaf highlighted the fact that Bahrain has a track record as a business-friendly environment and is home to the Gulf's largest financial services sector.

Ms. Al Sharaf also discussed how the CBB's Regulatory Sandbox has become a catalyst for innovation, as startups and financial institutions come together to test out their innovative financial solutions.

Al Sharaf emphasized that despite the advancement of electronic payment systems and the CBB's initiatives in encouraging the use of cashless methods, the CBB will continue its efforts in integrating the latest technologies and solutions to enhance financial inclusion in line with the digital economy requirements.

Share this

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 17 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2019 09:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:28aEager Saudis prepare to snap up stakes in 'crown jewel' Aramco
RE
05:28aEager Saudis prepare to snap up stakes in 'crown jewel' Aramco
RE
05:17aSaudi Aramco - the oil colossus
RE
05:17aSaudi Aramco valuation set at up to $1.7 trillion, no overseas roadshows for IPO
RE
04:21aSAUDI ARAMCO WILL NOT MARKET IPO IN THE UNITED STATES : sources
RE
04:21aSaudi Aramco valuation set at up to $1.7 trillion, no overseas roadshows for IPO
RE
04:10aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, ASEAN pledge to further strengthen defense cooperation to safeguard regional stability
PU
04:10aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN : CBB participates in IIF Digital Financial Inclusion Summit (November 17th, 2019)
PU
03:03aRussia says India delaying signing helicopters deal - executive
RE
02:15aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN : Khalid Hamad appointed on IRTI Board of Trustees (November 17th, 2019)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : recalls nearly 400,00 vehicles over braking system defect
2SAUDI ARAMCO WILL NOT MARKET IPO IN THE UNITED STATES: sources
3BAROLO VENTURES CORP. : BAROLO VENTURES : Italy's white truffle hunters worry about climate change
4S&P 500 : Saudi Aramco valuation set at up to $1.7 trillion, no overseas roadshows for IPO
5Russia says India delaying signing helicopters deal - executive

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group