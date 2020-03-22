Central Bank of Bahrain : Consumer Protection Office Notice (March 22nd, 2020)

Published on 22 March 2020

In light of the current situation faced by the Kingdom of Bahrain and in order to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents, the Central Bank of Bahrain urges consumers to communicate through the National Suggestion & Complaint System 'Tawasul' or through the CBB website https://www.cbb.gov.bh/complaint-form/ or by calling 17547789/17547360, instead of personally visiting the Consumer Protection Office at the CBB. Thank you for your cooperation and wishing you good health and safety.

