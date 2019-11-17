Log in
Central Bank of Bahrain : Khalid Hamad appointed on IRTI Board of Trustees (November 17th, 2019)

11/17/2019 | 02:15am EST
Published on 17 November 2019
Media Center Press Release

Manama, Bahrain - 17th November 2019 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announced the selection of Mr. Khalid Hamad Abdul-Rahman Hamad, the Executive Director of Banking Supervision, as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI), a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB).

On this occasion, Mr. Hamad commented: 'I would like to thank the Islamic Development Bank and His Excellency Dr. Bandar bin Mohammed Hajjar for his confidence in me as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Islamic Research and Training Institute, which strives to develop the economic, financial, and banking services in Islamic countries in accordance with Islamic Shari'a.'

It is worth mentioning that IRTI creates innovative development solutions within the principles of Islamic Economics and Finance in order to identify challenges of economic development facing IsDB member countries, and creating strategies to address these challenges in accordance with the principles of Islamic Shari'a, as well as human capital development in the Islamic economic and finance field.

The CBB congratulates Mr. Hamad on his selection as member of the Board of Trustees, which reflects his contribution to the advancement of Islamic banking and development of the Islamic finance regulatory framework during the past decades.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 17 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2019 07:14:05 UTC
