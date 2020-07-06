Central Bank of Barbados : 2020 Central Bank of Barbados Annual Review Seminar Call for Papers

2020 Central Bank of Barbados Annual Review Seminar Call for Papers
Central Bank Of Barbados
Since 1981, the Central Bank of Barbados' Annual Review Seminar has provided a forum for intellectually stimulating policy-related discussions among economists, academics, and other policymakers from within the economic and financial disciplines, as well as practitioners from other areas of expertise.
This year's seminar, the 40th, will take place exclusively online (via Cisco Webex) from July 28 to 31, 2020.
Over the past 40 years, Caribbean economies have faced significant macroeconomic headwinds in an increasingly uncertain and dynamic global environment. Prior to the emergence of COVID-19, the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and severe climate-related events exposed the Caribbean region's vulnerability, as many countries experienced deteriorating fiscal balances, higher public indebtedness, and weak economic activity. Now Caribbean economies face further economic fallout with the outlook for the tourism-dependent region appearing dismal in 2020.
Consequently, at this important juncture in economic development within the Caribbean, there is a need for economic analysis and research that assists in crafting practical solutions. This year's theme, 'Navigating the Covid-19 Crisis in the Caribbean: Reshaping, Rebuilding and Resetting Opportunities for Prosperity Post-Crisis', will, therefore, attempt to address the current challenges the region is facing.
Seminar Topics
This year's seminar will address a wide range of topics:
Role of Data Analytics in Shaping Economic Policy
The Impact of Renewable Energy and Climatic Events on Government Policy
External Sector Vulnerabilities, Risk Mitigation and Economic Development
Financial Market Innovation and the Future of Fintech Integration and Digital Payments
Impact of COVID-19 on Small States
Economic Growth I: Optimum Growth, Tourism Performance and the Labour Market
The Submission Process
Economic Growth II: Fiscal Adjustment and Public Debt Management
Persons interested in presenting papers on the above-areas of study should submit abstracts by July 15, 2020. Abstracts should be no longer than 150 words, with keywords and JEL codes listed. They should also identify the relevance and objective(s) of your study, as well as its main findings and conclusions.
Your abstract and general registration should be submitted by clicking this submission link
General registration for persons not presenting papers can be submitted during the period July 6 - 20, 2020.
