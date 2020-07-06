Log in
Central Bank of Barbados : 2020 Central Bank of Barbados Annual Review Seminar Call for Papers

07/06/2020 | 11:34am EDT
2020 Central Bank of Barbados Annual Review Seminar Call for Papers
Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

Created 06 Jul, 2020
Annual Review Seminar
General Press Release
Since 1981, the Central Bank of Barbados' Annual Review Seminar has provided a forum for intellectually stimulating policy-related discussions among economists, academics, and other policymakers from within the economic and financial disciplines, as well as practitioners from other areas of expertise.

This year's seminar, the 40th, will take place exclusively online (via Cisco Webex) from July 28 to 31, 2020.

Over the past 40 years, Caribbean economies have faced significant macroeconomic headwinds in an increasingly uncertain and dynamic global environment. Prior to the emergence of COVID-19, the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and severe climate-related events exposed the Caribbean region's vulnerability, as many countries experienced deteriorating fiscal balances, higher public indebtedness, and weak economic activity. Now Caribbean economies face further economic fallout with the outlook for the tourism-dependent region appearing dismal in 2020.

Consequently, at this important juncture in economic development within the Caribbean, there is a need for economic analysis and research that assists in crafting practical solutions. This year's theme, 'Navigating the Covid-19 Crisis in the Caribbean: Reshaping, Rebuilding and Resetting Opportunities for Prosperity Post-Crisis', will, therefore, attempt to address the current challenges the region is facing.

Seminar Topics
  • This year's seminar will address a wide range of topics:
  • Role of Data Analytics in Shaping Economic Policy
  • The Impact of Renewable Energy and Climatic Events on Government Policy
  • External Sector Vulnerabilities, Risk Mitigation and Economic Development
  • Financial Market Innovation and the Future of Fintech Integration and Digital Payments
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Small States
  • Economic Growth I: Optimum Growth, Tourism Performance and the Labour Market
  • Economic Growth II: Fiscal Adjustment and Public Debt Management
The Submission Process

Persons interested in presenting papers on the above-areas of study should submit abstracts by July 15, 2020. Abstracts should be no longer than 150 words, with keywords and JEL codes listed. They should also identify the relevance and objective(s) of your study, as well as its main findings and conclusions.

Your abstract and general registration should be submitted by clicking this submission link

General registration for persons not presenting papers can be submitted during the period July 6 - 20, 2020.



Central Bank of Barbados 40th Annual Review Seminar Call for Papers.pdf (339.28 KB)

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 15:33:07 UTC
